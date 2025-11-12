What the U.S. Financial Shield Really Means + Video

"A financial shield is needed so that neither Peter Magyar, nor Brussels, nor the two together can blackmail us," said Janos Lazar in a video shared by analyst Daniel Deak. Responding to questions from journalists, the Construction and Transport Minister explained that Hungary not only needs a financial shield, but also a military shield, which is provided through NATO.

Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

"All the communication from the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar essentially says that if he wins the election, he will bring the funds from Brussels. Practically speaking, this means that if he does not win, Hungary will not receive the money." He went on to emphasize that

Brussels has been withholding funds for years — around 13 to 14 billion euros out of a total of 26 billion — because Hungary refuses to allow migrants in, will not yield on gender issues, and stands on a completely different ideological platform than they do.

"The government of the United States has recognized this situation. The financial shield means that the U.S. leadership will not allow Brussels, or its current representative, Peter Magyar, to blackmail Hungary, Janos Lazar pointed out, adding that there are many possible technical ways to make this cooperation a reality.

At this moment, this is a political message to Brussels: if they choose to play games with us financially, it will not go unnoticed in America,

Mr Lazar stated. This is a political signal to everyone that there is an opportunity for American–Hungarian financial cooperation. "There is a kind of bonus that can be activated if Brussels, before the elections, decides to impose or extend currently existing financial sanctions against Hungary and block even larger sums," the minister explained.

"There is no immediate financial necessity requiring direct American funds. There is no question of calling in the IMF, no talk of IMF loans, not even of a swap line, because at this moment Hungary possesses the largest ever foreign currency reserves and enjoys full financial stability," Janos Lazar stressed.