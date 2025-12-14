KínaBudapestjáratSzijjártó Péter
Budapest–Beijing Ties Level Up: Air China Decision in Focus

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that beginning next spring, Air China will operate a daily nonstop flight between Budapest and Beijing—a move expected to give fresh momentum to Hungarian–Chinese tourism and economic cooperation.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 14.
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)
In a video posted on his social media page, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said: “Hungarian–Chinese cooperation has brought significant benefits to our country in recent years, especially in the field of tourism. This year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Hungary will reach a quarter of a million, spending roughly 600,000 guest nights in Hungary.”

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, announced Air China's latest decision (Photo: AFP)

FM Szijjarto noted that the strong and steadily growing tourism traffic is attributable to direct flights already connecting seven major Chinese cities with Budapest.

Air China currently operates four flights a week between Budapest and Beijing. A decision has now been made that starting next spring, Air China will make its Budapest flights daily. This means Budapest will become the fourth capital city in the European Union to have a daily direct air connection with the Chinese capital,

he added.

“Hungary has gained a great deal from cooperation with China. It is crucial that these connections become increasingly frequent, as they are the foundation of close cooperation. The good news, therefore, is that from next spring Budapest will be the fourth EU capital to have a daily direct air link,” the foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

