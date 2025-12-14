Budapest–Beijing Ties Level Up: Air China Decision in Focus

In a video posted on his social media page, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said: “Hungarian–Chinese cooperation has brought significant benefits to our country in recent years, especially in the field of tourism. This year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Hungary will reach a quarter of a million, spending roughly 600,000 guest nights in Hungary.”

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, announced Air China's latest decision (Photo: AFP)

FM Szijjarto noted that the strong and steadily growing tourism traffic is attributable to direct flights already connecting seven major Chinese cities with Budapest.

Air China currently operates four flights a week between Budapest and Beijing. A decision has now been made that starting next spring, Air China will make its Budapest flights daily. This means Budapest will become the fourth capital city in the European Union to have a daily direct air connection with the Chinese capital,

he added.