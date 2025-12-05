Hungary FM: Pro-War, Pro-Migration, Pro-Gender Policies Have Isolated Europe

While in Vienna on Thursday, Peter Szijjarto stated that Europe has isolated itself through the promotion of pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender agendas—making a patriotic shift urgently necessary if the continent is to regain its strength. He welcomed the strong patriotic alliance between Hungary’s governing party and Austria’s largest political party.

According to FM Peter Szijjarto, Europe has isolated itself. (Photo: TOBIAS STEINMAURER / APA)

According to the statement put out by the ministry, in the press conference following the two politicians' talks the Hungarian foreign minister emphasized that the European Union has grown extremely weak, describing this year as one marked by the bloc’s increasing isolation.

"By pursuing a political strategy that is pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender, Europe has simply cut itself off from global politics. As a result, the European Union is no longer a leading actor in world affairs or the global economy,”

he said.

To illustrate this, he pointed out that the EU is being sidelined in efforts to address the conflicts taking place on the continent, including the war in Ukraine and the fragile situation in the Western Balkans. “Naturally, the EU flails about and tries to create the impression that it is involved in resolving these conflicts, but that simply isn’t the case,” he added.