Hungary FM: Three New U.S. Investments Worth 21.5 Billion HUF Headed to Hungary

According to a statement from Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, FM Szijjarto said Hungary–U.S. relations have entered an entirely new era since President Donald Trump took office in January. What had previously been a hostile relationship has been replaced by friendship and alliance, he emphasized.

He noted that during Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent talks in Washington, the two sides agreed on a new Hungarian–American economic cooperation action plan. One key element of that agreement is that this year will set a record for the value of U.S. investments flowing into Hungary.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the United Nations General Assembly

(Photo: MTI / Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

There has never before been a single year in which 190 billion forints’ (approx. €489 million) worth of American investment arrived in Hungary,

Szijjarto pointed out.

He then announced that final agreements would be signed later that day with the leaders of three U.S. companies on new investment projects.

These three investments together represent a value of 21.5 billion forints (over €55 million). The Hungarian government is contributing four billion forints (about €10.3 billion) in support, and more than 200 new, highly skilled, high value-added jobs will be created,

he said. Szijjarto explained that Becton Dickinson, one of the global leaders in the production of medical instruments and devices, will build a sterilization facility —unmatched anywhere in Central Europe - next to its syringe plant in Kornye.

This shows that the Hungarian economy is not only growing, but changing in scale as well—we are moving into an entirely different dimension. Innovative, research-and-development-based investments are arriving that are unique across the entire region.

He also highlighted that Scrub Daddy, the U.S. company known for producing cleaning sponges and cleaning pastes, is building a plant in Martely, from which it will export its products to more than 40 countries worldwide.