“The stakes are simple: war or peace. We have never been this close to ending the Russia–Ukraine war. Europe is standing at the gate of a tremendous opportunity, because the war that we Europeans have been unable to bring to a close for four years may soon be ended by the Americans. Our only task would be to support them. But the signs are pointing in a different direction,” PM Orban stressed.
PM Orban: Buckle Up—A Turbulent Week Lies Ahead
“This week will be dominated by the EU summit in Brussels. We are preparing as well. The Hungarian Parliament’s European Union Consultative Committee will be meeting shortly,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post shared on social media.
The prime minister added that
Europe wants to continue—and even expand—the war. It wants to keep it going on the Russian–Ukrainian front line and extend it into the economic hinterland by confiscating frozen Russian assets. This step amounts to an open declaration of war, which Russia will retaliate against,
Viktor Orban warned, emphasizing:
There is no reason to change Hungary’s position. There is no solution to the war on the battlefield. And if there is no solution on the front line, then what must be done is what President Trump is doing: negotiate. That is why Hungary does not support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, will not send either money or weapons to Ukraine, and will not take part in EU borrowing that serves the aims of the war.
“Buckle up—we’re in for a turbulent week,” the prime minister concluded.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
További IN ENGLISH híreink
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Janos Boka: Hungarian Government Is Committed to Security of Jewish Communities
In a social media post, the minister for EU affairs also commemorated the victims of the terrorist attack in Sydney.
PM Orban Outlines the Greatest Threats to Europe
Two of these go hand in hand.
PM Orban Recounts When He Felt “German Boots on His Chest”
In 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the Hungarian prime minister into a corner.
PM Orban: From Washington to Moscow to Istanbul—But Mohacs Matters Most
Hungary's prime minister addressed the most pressing questions at the anti-war rally.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Janos Boka: Hungarian Government Is Committed to Security of Jewish Communities
In a social media post, the minister for EU affairs also commemorated the victims of the terrorist attack in Sydney.
PM Orban Outlines the Greatest Threats to Europe
Two of these go hand in hand.
PM Orban Recounts When He Felt “German Boots on His Chest”
In 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the Hungarian prime minister into a corner.
PM Orban: From Washington to Moscow to Istanbul—But Mohacs Matters Most
Hungary's prime minister addressed the most pressing questions at the anti-war rally.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!