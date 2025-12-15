Rendkívüli

Magyar származású idős asszony, és holokauszt-túlélő is van a terrortámadás áldozatai között

miniszterelnökOrbán Viktoreurópa
magyar

PM Orban: Buckle Up—A Turbulent Week Lies Ahead

“This week will be dominated by the EU summit in Brussels. We are preparing as well. The Hungarian Parliament’s European Union Consultative Committee will be meeting shortly,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post shared on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 15. 10:08
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The stakes are simple: war or peace. We have never been this close to ending the Russia–Ukraine war. Europe is standing at the gate of a tremendous opportunity, because the war that we Europeans have been unable to bring to a close for four years may soon be ended by the Americans. Our only task would be to support them. But the signs are pointing in a different direction,” PM Orban stressed.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök a háborúellenes gyűlésen, Nyíregyházán Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Fischer Zoltán / MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikáció
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Nyiregyhaza
(Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltán Fischer / MTI)

The prime minister added that

Europe wants to continue—and even expand—the war. It wants to keep it going on the Russian–Ukrainian front line and extend it into the economic hinterland by confiscating frozen Russian assets. This step amounts to an open declaration of war, which Russia will retaliate against,

Viktor Orban warned, emphasizing:

There is no reason to change Hungary’s position. There is no solution to the war on the battlefield. And if there is no solution on the front line, then what must be done is what President Trump is doing: negotiate. That is why Hungary does not support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, will not send either money or weapons to Ukraine, and will not take part in EU borrowing that serves the aims of the war.

“Buckle up—we’re in for a turbulent week,” the prime minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekelfogadás

Az elfogadás határai

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Kéretik továbbra is sütni a malacot nyugodtan, kordonok nélkül!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu