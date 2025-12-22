Orbán Viktorberuházásháborúkenderesautóút
PM Orban: Hungary Reaches Another Milestone in National Development

A new section of the M4 motorway is being inaugurated between Tororkszentmiklos and Kisujszallas, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media that he will attend the event. PM Orban emphasized that the investment is part of Hungary’s peaceful nation-building efforts, which the government continues despite mounting challenges.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 22. 12:26
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (source Viktor Orban's Facebook page)
In a post on his Facebook page, the PM Orban reported that the expansion of Hungary’s expressway network has reached another major milestone.

Szeged, 2025. december 20. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök a Digitális Polgári Körök által szervezett háborúellenes gyűlésen Szegeden 2025. december 20-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an anti-war rally organized by Digital Civic Circles in Szeged on December 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

The prime minister posted that the brand-new 34-kilometer stretch of the M4 motorway between Torokszentmiklos and Kisujszallas will be officially opened on Monday near Kenderes.

Another important moment in nation-building. This morning we head to the outskirts of Kenderes, where we will inaugurate the brand-new, 34-kilometer section of the M4 motorway between Torokszentmiklos and Kisujszallas,

he wrote.

The prime minister stressed that the government remains committed to the pledges it has made.

“What we promised, we deliver—step by step, even against strong headwinds,” 

he said.

Viktor Orban also highlighted the expansion of Hungary’s expressway network, recalling the achievements of the past decade and a half.

“In 2010, Hungary had 1,273 kilometers of expressways. By 2025, this figure has grown to nearly 2,000 kilometers. As a result, 90 percent of Hungarians now live within a 30-minute drive of a highway,” he noted.

The prime minister did not shy away from addressing the challenges behind these developments.

“It’s been a tough road. We have battled the financial crisis, the migration crisis, Covid, and now we are dealing with the war,” he said.

In his post, Orban also pointed to the significance of securing an exemption from a proposed EU war loan. 

“Just last week, we saved Hungary from a 400-billion- forint (over €1 billion) war levy by securing an exemption from Brussels’ war loan,” 

the prime minister wrote.

He added that the newly opened motorway section cost less than half of that amount—an amount that will allow us to continue construction all the way to Berettyoujfalu,” he said.

The PM made clear that infrastructure development will continue.

“And we will keep going. Because Hungarians’ money is better spent on four-lane highways across the Great Plain than blown up in the Donbas or ending up in the gold-plated bathrooms of Ukrainian oligarchs,” the prime minister wrote.

This is our plan: peaceful nation-building instead of Brussels’ war plan of destruction,

Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (source Viktor Orban's Facebook page)


