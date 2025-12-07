tényekRuszin-Szendi RomuluszTarr ZoltánTisza-adóSimonovits AndrásLengyel LászlóMagyar Péter
magyar

PM Orban on Tisza Package: New Face, Same Old Methods + Video

Peter Magyar, Laszlo Lengyel, Andras Simonovits, Aron Dalnoki, Zoltan Tarr, and Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi are all speaking about how the Tisza Party would overhaul Hungary’s tax system. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s new video lays out what’s really behind Peter Magyar’s cutbacks.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 07. 10:39
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and deputy chair Zoltan Tarr (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Everyone has the right to know the truth about the Tisza Party’s planned austerity package," the prime minister emphasized in the video, which details the party’s tax-hike agenda.

Borítókép: Orbán Viktor a DPK országjárásán (Fotó: Ladóczki Balázs)
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the Digital Civil Circles' (DPK) tour of the country (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

PM Orban released the video Sunday morning on social media.

The left always wants the same thing. A new face, but the same old methods. And they’re preparing to do it again,

the video declares.

The compilation quotes Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar himself:

"You can’t win an election by saying, ‘we’ll phase this out,’ ‘we’ll raise taxes.’”

Yet the footage shows that Tisza is preparing sweeping squeezes: not only personal income-tax increases, but sharp hikes across multiple tax categories. According to the “six hundred pages of pure austerity,” the party would even move Hungary’s healthcare system into private hands.

The Same Left-Wing Logic

Economist Andras Simonovits appears in the video, saying that Hungary’s pension system is “too generous” and should be “reduced in relative terms.” Peter Felcsuti, another economist, acknowledges that the Tisza Party has indeed prepared a tax-reform proposal because “the income-tax system is in need of some progressive element.”

Tisza would also scrap Hungary’s current utility-price reduction scheme. Peter Magyar has called the program “humbug.”

Laszlo Lengyel admits he and his team are already working on policy plans — a point the video highlights — and Aron Dalnoki, speaking this spring as coordinator of the Tisza Party’s economic working group, openly argued that 

progressive taxation must replace the flat tax. 

For all of Peter Magyar’s denials about tax hikes, the facts speak for themselves.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi likewise admitted they’ve already begun drafting the government program, “which may not necessarily be made public.” And the video also recalls the remarks of Zoltan Tarr, who said 

he would not reveal the full program now “because then we’d lose.” 

The Tisza deputy chair also added that first they must win the elections after which “anything goes.”

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Aranyosi Péter csúnyán lejáratta magát Juszt László műsorában

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Vastag bőr van az arcán, az biztos.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.