BrüsszelMenczer TamásOrbán Viktor
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Hungary Must Be Preserved as a Hungarian Country

Viktor Orban wants to protect, and will protect Hungary from both migration and war, Tamas Menczer stated.

2025. 12. 09. 16:57
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The Prime Minister is a frontline fighter in the battle against migration; he always has been and he always will be. Hungary must be preserved as a Hungarian country. This will remain so as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister," Menczer emphasized in his Facebook post.

Leader of Hungarian Tisza party and former government member turned opposition leader Peter Magyar (L) and President of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber step into a conference hall of a Budapest's hotel for a meeting in Hungary on June 14, 2024. Weber arrived to Budapest about the accession of the seven elected members of the European Parliament of the Tisza party. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Peter Magyar as a man under external influence (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek) 

In a video shared on social media, the communication director of Fidesz underscored that if a "man under Brussels’ control" and a “controlled government” were to come to power, then, beyond supporting Ukraine and bringing it into the EU,

they would support the war, take money away from Hungarians through an austerity package and send it to Kyiv, and at the same time support migration.

"Viktor Orban wants to protect, and will protect Hungary from both migration and war, despite enormous pressure and countless attacks," Tamas Menczer stated.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of Fidesz (Photo: MTI)


 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekNémetországban

Jelentés a kommunizmus állásáról – Nyugaton

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Pontosan ennyire kell ezeket komolyan venni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu