Tamas Menczer: Hungary Must Be Preserved as a Hungarian Country

"The Prime Minister is a frontline fighter in the battle against migration; he always has been and he always will be. Hungary must be preserved as a Hungarian country. This will remain so as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister," Menczer emphasized in his Facebook post.

Peter Magyar as a man under external influence (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

In a video shared on social media, the communication director of Fidesz underscored that if a "man under Brussels’ control" and a “controlled government” were to come to power, then, beyond supporting Ukraine and bringing it into the EU,

they would support the war, take money away from Hungarians through an austerity package and send it to Kyiv, and at the same time support migration.

"Viktor Orban wants to protect, and will protect Hungary from both migration and war, despite enormous pressure and countless attacks," Tamas Menczer stated.