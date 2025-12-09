Brussels would impose new migration obligations on Hungary, Viktor Orban highlighted in a post published on Facebook.
PM Orban: Brussels Would Unleash a New Wave of Migrants on Hungary
Brussels would impose new migration obligations on Hungary: starting next July, Hungary would either have to take in migrants from other member states or pay, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on his social media page. Hungary will not implement this decision, he emphasized.
With its migration decision taken yesterday, Brussels has launched a new, absurd, and unjust attack against Hungary,
Hungary's Prime Minister wrote, adding:
The claim by the European Commission that Hungary is not affected by the migration crisis is in itself outrageous and entirely out of touch with reality. Hungary is the most stable bulwark of all Europe, where tens of thousands attempted to enter illegally this year alone. We prevented this with the help of the border fence and thousands of border hunters, and because of this Brussels has imposed on Hungary a daily fine of one million euros.
In his statement, Viktor Orban warned that although Hungary remains protected from the south, due to the EU’s new measures Brussels will, starting next July, require Hungary to either take in migrants from other European countries or pay for them. Under the Brussels decision, a new challenge will emerge for Hungary.
Viktor Orban underscored:
I would like to make it clear once and for all that as long as Hungary has a national government, we will not implement this scandalous decision.
He concluded his message with the following:
But July is far away. In April we have elections. The Hungarian people must make an important decision: do they want a government that would come to terms with Brussels and accept the migration pact, or do they stand by the national government and a migrant-free Hungary?
Cover photo: Prime Minister Orban Viktor delivers a speech at the year-end business event of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), on the Day of Hungarian Entrepreneurs, at the Mupa on December 5, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
PM Orban: Issue of Migration a Key Question in April Election
Hungary FM Has Departed for Moscow

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will provide continuous updates on developments.
Hungary FM Has Departed for Moscow
Zoltan Kovacs: EU Will Soon Make Serious Decisions

The latest opinion polls consistently measure Viktor Orban ahead of Peter Magyar.
PM Orban in Istanbul: Turkiye, Hungary Stand Together on the Side of Peace
Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in a country that is key to Hungary’s energy security.
Zoltan Kovacs: EU Will Soon Make Serious Decisions
The latest opinion polls consistently measure Viktor Orban ahead of Peter Magyar.
