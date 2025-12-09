PM Orban: Issue of Migration a Key Question in April Election

He noted that Hungary would now not only have to protect itself from those coming from the south, but "they will be unleashed on us" from the west as well. "I have said earlier that the great question for the next generation will be how it can protect itself from the migrants who have entered Western Europe and who one day may head toward Hungary. In other words, how to protect Hungary’s western borders. This will not be easy and will put our children before a serious challenge, but that will be their task to tackle."

He explained that what we are seeing now is the first sign of this: "it is not migrants coming from Western Europe on their own accord, it is Brussels that has decided to send them here."

And if we do not take them in—we are talking about many hundreds of migrants—then we will have to pay,

he warned. He added that this is a new chapter, and regretted that there is no national concensus on the issue. "The Democratic Coalition and the Tisza Party have supported the EU's migration pact, that is they would give their consent to migrants being brought in from the West. This makes the election appear in a new light, it adds a new aspect," PM Orban said.