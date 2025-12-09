PM Orban: Issue of Migration a Key Question in April Election

Just a few hours earlier, Viktor Orban posted on Facebook that Hungary will not implement the measures contained in the migration pact. "The rebellion begins!" he stated. Asked what he meant by "the rebellion begins" in his post, the Prime Minister said "we have a completely new situation. We have had a lot of developments concerning migration but none such as now."
There were times when migrants tried to break into Hungary and, through Hungary, into Western Europe. In response, we built a fence and did not let them through. We've had that. And those who somehow entered were expelled, We've also had that.Then there were times when Brussels punished us—absurdly so—because we protect Europe, yet since we do not admit migrants, we must pay a daily fine of 1 million euros. We've had that, too. But all of that we had coming from the South,
he said, adding that "what we have now is coming from the West, which opens a completely new chapter in the history of migration. There are some countries west of us that could not or would not protect themselves against migrants, and they got in. These countries are west of us. Now the EU has decided that we should take migrants in from those countries, from the west," he said.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!