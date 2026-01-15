Balint Pasztor: We Will Do Everything to Ensure Viktor Orban Remains Prime Minister

For the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, it is vital that Hungary be governed by a pro-nation government, Pasztor emphasized in the interview. Decades-long strategic cooperation with Fidesz–KDNP, a shared commitment to traditional conservative values, and the successes of the 2010–2026 period—including historic Serbian–Hungarian reconciliation, support for educational and cultural institutions, and tangible results in economic development for Hungarians in Vojvodina—all demonstrate that only a Budapest government committed to the unity of the nation can provide a stable foundation for long-term planning, identity preservation, and economic strengthening. For this reason, the VMSZ considers the 2026 Hungarian elections its own cause, with the aim of keeping a national-minded government in power.

Balint Pasztor stands by PM Viktor Orban's policies (Photo: MTI)

Why is it important for the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians that Hungary have a national-minded government in power?

There are several reasons. First, the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians and Fidesz have been strategic partners for decades. Second, we share the same values—and here I do not mean only the VMSZ/SVM as a political party, but the overwhelming majority of the Hungarian community in Vojvodina as well.

“We share the same values as Fidesz and Hungary’s national government: traditional, right-wing, conservative values."

“Third, the past fifteen years have proven that Hungarian communities beyond the borders can only develop if, on the one hand, they have strong political representation in their homeland, and on the other hand, Hungary has a national government that thinks in terms of a unified nation. Only then is it possible to plan for the future and implement meaningful measures to preserve identity and promote economic development. That is exactly what happened between 2010 and 2026.”

Looking to the future also requires looking back. How did Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government support Hungarians beyond the borders, especially those in Vojvodina?

I would highlight three specific areas. The first is the historic Hungarian–Serbian reconciliation achieved in 2013 and 2014. This would not have been possible without Viktor Orban, Istvan Pasztor, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. That reconciliation made possible the joint nation-building that has defined the past decade.