Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A béke győzni fog Európában, és ezt a harcot mi fogjuk vezetni + videó

államtitkárjárási hivatalmagyar állam
magyar

Billions Allocated for District and Government Office Renovation

The Hungarian state spends nearly five billion forints annually on the maintenance and renovation of buildings housing district offices and government offices, State Secretary Istvan Gyorgy said at an event presenting the Szerencs District Office renovation project.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 31. 13:36
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking on Friday at the project briefing, the State Secretary for Regional Public Administration at the Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development said the government allocates nearly five billion forints (approx. €13 million) each year to buildings nationwide that are owned, managed, or used by district and government offices.

Budapest, Hungary - June 20, 2024: Coat of arms of Hungary in front of the Building. Hungarian Government office of the 1st district of Budapest.
Photo: Shutterstock/csikiphoto

Istvan Gyorgy noted that since 2010, approximately 75 billion forints have been invested in these facilities. He added that 

in most of the sixteen districts of Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen County, the impact of these funds is clearly visible, and it is encouraging to see the money being put to good use.

“We have managed to concentrate significant resources so that district and government office buildings across the country can be renovated in as large a number as possible,” he said, while acknowledging that even ten times this amount would be insufficient to carry out renovations at an ideal pace. For that reason, cooperation with local governments is essential. He praised the municipal government of Szerencs for setting an example by working closely with the district office.

"People care less about whether they are entering a municipal or a state-owned building; what matters is that their business gets done efficiently—and, if possible, in an aesthetically pleasing environment,"

he said. Gyorgy emphasized his commitment to improving the working conditions of territorial public administration employees and to renovating buildings regardless of whether they are several decades or several centuries old.

Az államtitkár emlékeztetett, 2025-ben 15,8 millió ember kereste fel a kormányablakokat, ami rekordot jelent. Azt mondta, az eddigi csúcsév 2019 volt, akkor 14,7 millió ügyfélnek segítettek az ott dolgozók. Hozzátette,

The State Secretary also pointed out that in 2025, a record breaking 15.8 million people visited government service centers (kormanyablak). The previous peak year was 2019, when 14.7 million clients were served. 

There are currently 320 government service centers operating nationwide, handling citizens’ affairs.

Beyond these centers, Gyorgy stressed the indispensable role of other specialized departments within district offices, including child protection, regulatory authority functions, public health, food chain safety, and employment services. He expressed his respect and gratitude for the dedicated work of those serving in these areas.

Speaking at the event, Zsófia Koncz, State Secretary for Families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation and the region’s Fidesz member of parliament, said numerous investments had been completed in Szerencs over the past year. She highlighted that 

test operations are underway at the insulation materials factory, restoration work is ongoing on a storm-damaged World Heritage gateway, the city swimming pool has reopened after a five-year closure, new skating and pump tracks have been built, and the Szerencs Vocational Training Center is establishing a major food industry knowledge hub on the site of the former sugar factory.

Zoltan Alakszai, the county commissioner of Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen, said the country’s third-largest government office operates in the county - after Budapest and Pest County -, managing a total of 127 buildings. He noted that the contractor for the Szerencs District Office renovation has already been selected, contracts will be signed soon, and the building is expected to be completed by early summer.

Szerencs Mayor Attila Kiss (Fidesz–KDNP) said the district office operates in a 120-year-old building, whose protected heritage status imposes limitations on the renovation. He added that 

the 78 million forints provided by the ministry are being supplemented by 90 million forints in grant funding from the municipality.

Finally, Tunde Inancsi, head of the Szerencs District Office, noted that the district serves 16 municipalities and approximately 40,000 residents.

Cover photo: From left Zoltan Alakszai, County Commissioner of Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen; Istvan Gyorgy, State Secretary for Regional Public Administration at the Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development; Mrs. Jozsef Rak, Head of the Tokaj District Office; Zsofia Koncz, State Secretary for Families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation and Fidesz MP representing the region; and Gyorgy Posta, the independent mayor of Tokaj, cut the national-colored ribbon at the opening of the renovated Tokaj government service center on January 30, 2026. (Source: MTI/Jozsef Erdos )


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekTisza Párt

Kik is üvöltöztek Lázárral Gyöngyösön?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Na ezért mondtam: kuss a nevetek!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu