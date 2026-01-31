Billions Allocated for District and Government Office Renovation

Speaking on Friday at the project briefing, the State Secretary for Regional Public Administration at the Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development said the government allocates nearly five billion forints (approx. €13 million) each year to buildings nationwide that are owned, managed, or used by district and government offices.

Istvan Gyorgy noted that since 2010, approximately 75 billion forints have been invested in these facilities. He added that

in most of the sixteen districts of Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen County, the impact of these funds is clearly visible, and it is encouraging to see the money being put to good use.

“We have managed to concentrate significant resources so that district and government office buildings across the country can be renovated in as large a number as possible,” he said, while acknowledging that even ten times this amount would be insufficient to carry out renovations at an ideal pace. For that reason, cooperation with local governments is essential. He praised the municipal government of Szerencs for setting an example by working closely with the district office.

"People care less about whether they are entering a municipal or a state-owned building; what matters is that their business gets done efficiently—and, if possible, in an aesthetically pleasing environment,"

he said. Gyorgy emphasized his commitment to improving the working conditions of territorial public administration employees and to renovating buildings regardless of whether they are several decades or several centuries old.

The State Secretary also pointed out that in 2025, a record breaking 15.8 million people visited government service centers (kormanyablak). The previous peak year was 2019, when 14.7 million clients were served.

There are currently 320 government service centers operating nationwide, handling citizens’ affairs.

Beyond these centers, Gyorgy stressed the indispensable role of other specialized departments within district offices, including child protection, regulatory authority functions, public health, food chain safety, and employment services. He expressed his respect and gratitude for the dedicated work of those serving in these areas.