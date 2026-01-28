In his interview, Barath strongly criticized the European Union’s policy toward Ukraine, highlighting the blatant double standard and the disadvantage faced by Western Balkan countries. Citing remarks by Serbian President Vucic, he noted that Ukraine could potentially join the EU on January 1, 2027, under an accelerated process. In Brussels’ eyes, Ukraine appears to matter more than the interests of EU citizens, he said.

Under Brussels’ plans, Ukraine would become an EU member in 2027 (Photo: AFP)

According to Barath, double standards in EU enlargement policy have been evident for years. Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro have carried out reforms for decades yet have made little progress, while Ukraine—he argues—fails to meet even one accession criteria but would nevertheless be granted a fast-track process.