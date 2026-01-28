After European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen repeatedly called for accelerating Ukraine’s EU integration, reports emerged that the European Commission is preparing to admit the country under a simplified procedure as early as the beginning of 2027. The proposal would break with decades of merit-based enlargement policy and would allow Ukraine—albeit with limited decision-making rights—to become a member before fulfilling all accession requirements, leapfrogging several candidate countries that have been waiting far longer.
Europeans Say No to Ukraine’s Fast-Tracked EU Membership
Brussels is considering admitting Ukraine into the European Union as early as 2027—before the country has fully met the accession criteria. According to a new survey by Sazadveg, roughly three-quarters of EU citizens reject this plan. Most respondents fear that Ukraine’s integration would undermine EU farmers, increase crime, weaken food security, and reduce development funds available to current member states.
Ukraine’s Accession Only After Conditions Are Met
A majority of EU citizens in every member state oppose the Brussels initiative. According to Szazadveg’s latest Europe Project survey, only 18 percent of the adult population would support Ukraine’s immediate admission to the EU. Forty-three percent believe accession should follow the traditional, merit-based process, while 32 percent are completely opposed to Ukraine’s EU membership, Szazadveg writes.
Support for the Brussels plan remains a minority even in traditionally Ukraine-friendly Scandinavian countries. In Sweden, only 35 percent of the population would back Ukraine’s unconditional admission, while in Finland the figure stands at 32 percent. At the opposite end of the spectrum are Hungary and Austria, where 93 percent and 83 percent of adults, respectively, reject immediate accession.
Europeans Cite Multiple Concerns Over Ukraine’s EU Membership
Beyond the risk of escalating the armed conflict, Ukraine’s EU integration raises several additional concerns. Multinational companies operating in Ukraine produce food on a large scale under lower quality standards, so lifting EU market-protection rules could trigger serious food safety concerns while placing EU farmers at a disadvantage.
According to the Szazadveg survey, these issues weigh heavily on European public opinion: 53 percent of respondents fear a decline in food safety, while 59 percent are concerned about worsening conditions for EU farmers.
Historical experience also suggests that wars and their immediate aftermath often trigger mass migration from affected countries, increasing security risks in host nations—a concern cited by 55 percent of EU citizens. In addition, 52 percent worry that Ukraine’s accession would shrink the pool of central EU funds available to existing member states.
As a result, Ukraine’s admission to the European Union would require not only the full completion of accession criteria, but also clear and reassuring answers to the concerns of Europe’s citizens.
Cover photo: The flag of Ukraine and that of the European Union (Photo: AFP)
Brussels’ Double Standards: Ukraine’s Fast-Tracked EU Accession Poses Major Threat to Europe
Ukraine’s membership could bring economic disaster.
Tisza Would Drag Hungary Into War
Peter Magyar's party would also immediately green-light Ukraine's EU accession.
