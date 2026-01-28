Ukraine’s Accession Only After Conditions Are Met

A majority of EU citizens in every member state oppose the Brussels initiative. According to Szazadveg’s latest Europe Project survey, only 18 percent of the adult population would support Ukraine’s immediate admission to the EU. Forty-three percent believe accession should follow the traditional, merit-based process, while 32 percent are completely opposed to Ukraine’s EU membership, Szazadveg writes.

Survey on Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU

Support for the Brussels plan remains a minority even in traditionally Ukraine-friendly Scandinavian countries. In Sweden, only 35 percent of the population would back Ukraine’s unconditional admission, while in Finland the figure stands at 32 percent. At the opposite end of the spectrum are Hungary and Austria, where 93 percent and 83 percent of adults, respectively, reject immediate accession.