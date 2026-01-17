miniszterelnökmagyarországorbán viktor
Fidesz Will Defend Hungary Against Growing Dangers + Video

In 2026, the sure choice will be the one capable of reducing risks and making the most of the opportunities ahead. Fidesz is that party, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said when asked about his party’s now well-known slogan.

2026. 01. 17.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Looking ahead to 2026, the most important question is not experimentation, but security, PM Orban said in a new video post addressing the origins of Fidesz’s widely circulated slogan, “The Sure Choice,” which has gained significant traction online.

The prime minister stressed that in life, the sure choice is usually the right choice—and this is especially true at a time when the country faces serious dangers alongside major opportunities. According to Viktor Orban,

“risk should only be taken when circumstances allow it.”

"2026 does not offer such conditions. The years that follow—2027 and 2028—also carry serious risks that Hungary must be prepared to tackle."

Fidesz Is the Sure Choice

For this reason, PM Orban said, Hungary needs a political force capable of reducing these risks while fully capitalizing on the opportunities ahead. He made it clear:

Fidesz is that party.

As he put it, the governing party will protect the country against looming threats while consistently working to turn emerging opportunities to Hungary’s advantage.

In the prime minister’s assessment, this leads to an unmistakable conclusion: in 2026 and in the years that follow, Fidesz represents the sure choice for Hungary.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook).

