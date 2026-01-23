Hungary FM: Hungarian–Czech Patriotic Alliance Jointly Says No to Migration and War

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Szijjarto stressed that the two countries also jointly reject the conflict and what he described as Brussels’ “war fanaticism.” In this context, he named European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People’s Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber as the two most pro-war politicians in the European Union, saying they are pushing for additional weapons deliveries and further billions of euros to be sent to Ukraine.

He stressed:

We say no to this, and we will not hand over the Hungarian people’s money to operate a corrupt regime in Ukraine. The Hungarian people’s money belongs in Hungary.

He concluded by emphasizing that Hungary and the Czech patriots are united in rejecting the financing of the war.

“We send a clear message to Brussels: do not even dream of using the Hungarian people’s money for a ten-year, $800 billion program for Ukraine. Do not count on Hungarian funds. We are not willing to spend a single cent on financing Ukraine,” he said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)