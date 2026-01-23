Speaking in Budapest on Thursday, Peter Szijjarto said that a new era has begun in Hungarian–Czech relations following last year’s Czech elections, with the two countries’ patriotic forces standing together in rejecting migration and war. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the minister received Jindrich Rajchl, vice chairman of the Czech Chamber of Deputies’ Defense Committee and leader of the Law, Respect, Expertise (PRO) party, before holding a joint press conference. At the briefing, Szijjarto emphasized that a new world order is taking shape, one of the most significant developments of which is the rise of patriotic forces both in Europe and worldwide.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Czech Patriotic Alliance Jointly Says No to Migration and War
The patriotic alliance strengthened by last year’s elections in the Czech Republic has created a stable foundation for future cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. According to the minister, amid the political realignment underway in Europe and globally, forces that place national sovereignty, security, and the preservation of identity first are playing an increasingly decisive role.
He welcomed the victory of patriotic forces in the Czech elections, noting that it has also opened a new chapter in Hungarian–Czech relations. As a result, he said, the Patriots for Europe political group now has two prime ministers seated at the European Council.
“We particularly value our cooperation with the Czech patriots because it has always been based on mutual respect,” Szijjártó said. “Even while in opposition, the party leader stood by Hungary every single time our country was subjected to unjust attacks. In today’s European media environment—especially from the opposition—this takes real courage.”
He added:
Hungary also highly values this cooperation because one of the most important pillars of the country’s security is that Hungary is a migrant-free nation. One of the key preconditions for Hungary’s future security is that there should be no migrants in Hungary,
he said.
Szijjarto recalled that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the leader of the Czech patriotic forces, played a major role in this effort. With his involvement, the Visegrad countries were able to push back against Brussels and prevent the introduction of mandatory quotas for the resettlement of illegal migrants. According to the minister, this firm anti-migration stance provides a solid foundation for continued cooperation between Hungary and the Czech Republic.
We say no to migration. We do not want illegal migrants in our countries. We want to preserve our security, preserve our identity, and we do not accept Brussels forcing migrants into our countries. Therefore, we jointly say no to migration,
he stated.
Turning to the war in Ukraine, Szijjarto stressed that the two countries also jointly reject the conflict and what he described as Brussels’ “war fanaticism.” In this context, he named European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People’s Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber as the two most pro-war politicians in the European Union, saying they are pushing for additional weapons deliveries and further billions of euros to be sent to Ukraine.
He stressed:
We say no to this, and we will not hand over the Hungarian people’s money to operate a corrupt regime in Ukraine. The Hungarian people’s money belongs in Hungary.
He concluded by emphasizing that Hungary and the Czech patriots are united in rejecting the financing of the war.
“We send a clear message to Brussels: do not even dream of using the Hungarian people’s money for a ten-year, $800 billion program for Ukraine. Do not count on Hungarian funds. We are not willing to spend a single cent on financing Ukraine,” he said.
Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
