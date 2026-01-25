US-Denmark Agreement Could Avert a Transatlantic Crisis Over Greenland

Donald Trump’s statement that the United States would gain "full access" to Greenland under a framework agreement, while Denmark and Greenland consider sovereignty a red line, triggered significant international reactions. According to Peter Siklosi, however, "some kind of agreement has certainly been reached and accepted through the mediation of the NATO Secretary General." At the same time, he emphasized that "the NATO Secretary General is not a sovereign actor, and could have acted at most as a mediator between the Danes, the Europeans, and the Americans."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen traveled to Greenland on January 23, 2026 (Photo: AFP)

The researcher pointed out that the details of the agreement are currently not public, and all signs suggest that "it has not been fully hammered out yet." Nevertheless, among the speculations that came to light, he considers a solution similar to the UK-Cyprus model to be realistic. The essence of this model is that "bases under UK sovereignty are located and operated in Cyprus, which legally belong to the United Kingdom."

According to Peter Siklosi, "it is conceivable that a similar model could be implemented in Greenland," where certain military bases would come under US ownership and US sovereignty, while "Greenland as a whole, and of course its population, would not." He recalled that currently one US base operates on the island, but during the Cold War more than a dozen existed, so "we do not know how many bases would be involved, but this could be a viable model."