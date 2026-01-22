Most Europeans Reject Ursula von der Leyen

The Patriots for Europe party family submitted the motion of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen, among other reasons because she signed the Mercosur trade agreement without the approval of the European Parliament.

On issues decisive for the future of the European Union, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, competitiveness or migration, the President of the European Commission has consistently represented positions that run counter to the interests of the community. As a result, criticism of her work is growing. It is telling that within just six months, four motions of no confidence have been initiated against von der Leyen in the European Parliament.

The Growing Disapproval of Ursula von der Leyen Is Striking

Growing dissatisfaction is evident not only among EU representatives, but also among the general public. According to the latest results of Szazadveg's Project Europe research, more than half of Hungarians (53 percent) hold an unfavorable opinion of Ursula von der Leyen, and fewer than a third of respondents (30 percent) view the Brussels politician favorably.