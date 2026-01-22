Rendkívüli

Most Europeans Reject Ursula von der Leyen

The Patriots have initiated a no confidence vote against the head of the European Commission. A new study shows that Ursula von der Leyen's popularity rating is plummeting.

Sipos Péter
2026. 01. 22. 16:32
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
The Patriots have initiated a vote of no confidence against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Fifty three percent of Hungarians hold an unfavorable opinion of the German politician, meaning that those Hungarian MEPs who refuse to support the motion are siding with Brussels against the Hungarian people, Szazadveg points out.

Ursula von der Leyen elutasítottsága egyre magasabb
Rejection of Ursula von der Leyen continues to rise (Photo: AFP)

The Patriots for Europe party family submitted the motion of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen, among other reasons because she signed the Mercosur trade agreement without the approval of the European Parliament.

On issues decisive for the future of the European Union, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, competitiveness or migration, the President of the European Commission has consistently represented positions that run counter to the interests of the community. As a result, criticism of her work is growing. It is telling that within just six months, four motions of no confidence have been initiated against von der Leyen in the European Parliament.

The Growing Disapproval of Ursula von der Leyen Is Striking

Growing dissatisfaction is evident not only among EU representatives, but also among the general public. According to the latest results of Szazadveg's Project Europe research, more than half of Hungarians (53 percent) hold an unfavorable opinion of Ursula von der Leyen, and fewer than a third of respondents (30 percent) view the Brussels politician favorably.

02_Partpref_Alapjogokert_2026_jan
Ursula von der Leyen's approval rating based on Szazadveg's survey. Project Europe, CATI method, n=28,000, data collection: October 8-December 10, 2025.

The German politician's reputation is not much better across the EU as a whole: one and a half times as many EU citizens (38 percent) hold a negative opinion of Von der Leyen as those who have a positive opinion (24 percent), and the share of those who reject her exceeds that of her supporters in two-thirds of the member states. Moreover, the politician's numbers are steadily declining; in the first year surveyed, 32 percent held an unfavorable opinion of her and 26 percent had a favorable opinion.

Based on the results of the research, it can therefore be stated that the Patriots’ motion of no confidence aligns with the expectations of a relative majority of Europeans and an absolute majority of Hungarians.

Those Hungarian MEPs who do not back the motion are not only going against the Patriots, but also against common sense and their own voters.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

