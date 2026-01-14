Brussels Is Organizing a European Army, Expert Warns Of Consequences

Brussels Military Plan Raises Serious Constitutional And Sovereignty Concerns

According to Zoltan Lomnici Jr, scientific director at Szazadveg Foundation, Brussels' plan for a joint EU army raises serious constitutional and sovereignty issues under the treaties. As he pointed out,

current EU law does not allow for the level of centralization in defense policy suggested by the emerging proposal.

The expert stressed that EU rules are clear: foreign and security policy is not an exclusive EU competence, but is based on joint and unanimous decisions by the member states. In other words, when the treaties refer to a common policy, this does not imply control by Brussels, but cooperation between governments. For this reason, he argues that

any Brussels initiative aimed at accelerated decision-making, reduced member state input, or narrow military command structures runs counter to the logic of the treaties. This is not a simple development, but a major change of direction.

The EU treaties clearly state that progress toward a common defense policy is only possible if all member states unanimously agree, and only with military forces that countries voluntarily make available to the EU, Zoltan Lomnici Jr. pointed out. This means there is no room for fast-tracked or narrowly made military decisions, regardless of what the Brussels plan suggests.

The constitutional lawyer said that Brussels' proposal may even violate NATO rules, despite the fact that EU treaties clearly state:

the EU must respect the specific character of the security and defense policy of its member states, as well as the primacy of NATO frameworks.

By contrast, the current concept would result in some military decisions being removed from national constitutional oversight.