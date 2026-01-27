Alapjogokért KözpontChristian HafeneckerBudapestOsztrák Szabadságpárt (FPÖ)interjú
magyar

Christian Hafenecker: Sanctions Have Not Brought Peace Any Closer – Exclusive

We reject Russia’s war of aggression, but we also reject a policy that weakens Europe’s economy and merely prolongs the war. The sanctions have primarily hurt European citizens and businesses, yet they have not brought peace any closer, the Austrian Freedom Party's (FPO) secretary general told our newspaper. Christian Hafenecker emphasized that, as part of the patriotic forces in the European Parliament, they "stand for diplomacy, not escalation.” The FPO achieved a historic success in the 2024 election, yet the party failed to enter government: Austria continues to be governed by a coalition of the People’s Party and the Greens, and the resulting political stalemate has not put an end to domestic political debates. To the contrary, many believe that the formation of an FPO-led government is only a matter of time. One of the key figures in these developments is FPO secretary general and MP Christian Hafenecker, who in recent years has become one of the most outspoken voices of the party’s anti-migration, pro-peace and sovereigntist agenda. Organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights, a high-ranking delegation of the Austrian Freedom Party paid an official visit to the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County to study Hungary’s security system.

Erdélyi Ákos
2026. 01. 27. 10:34
Christian Hafenecker (center), secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), visits the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County, together with several senior party officials. (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)
Christian Hafenecker (center), secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), visits the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County, together with several senior party officials. (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) secured an unprecedented election victory in 2024, yet Austria is still governed by a coalition of the People’s Party and the Greens. At the time, you gave this coalition a year and a half to two years. How do you assess the situation now, and will Austria eventually have an FPO-led government?

– The FPO’s victory in the 2024 election was of historic significance —both politically and from the perspective of democracy. The Freedom Party was clearly the strongest force, yet the political elite ignored the will of the voters and formed a losing coalition of the ÖVP, the SPÖ and the NEOS parties. At the time, I gave this arrangement no more than a year and a half to two years, and my assessment hasn't changed. What we see today is a divided, idea-less government held together solely by the desire to remain in power. So, will there be an FPO-led government again? Yes. I am convinced of that. The longer the clear will of the voters is ignored, the stronger the political correction will be.

Christian Hafenecker (center), secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), visited the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County together with several senior party officials. (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

– One of the basic pillars of FPO's election victory was, if you will, its firm stance against migration. You have repeatedly pointed out that migration-related problems in major cities are already beginning to change Austria’s character. How does this manifest itself and what is the long-term solution, especially in light of PM Orban's and the Hungarian government’s stance on this issue?

– Migration has long ceased to be merely a theoretical debate; it is a harsh reality—especially in cities. Entire neighborhoods are changing, parallel societies are emerging, public security is deteriorating, and schools and the social welfare system have reached their capacity limits. The long-term solution is clear, and

it's fully aligned with the policy of the Viktor Orban-led Hungarian government: the consistent protection of external borders, stopping illegal migration, providing help locally instead of encouraging mass migration, 

and deporting criminals and individuals who cannot be integrated. This is not ideology, but a matter of national necessity.

– Like Fidesz, the Austrian Freedom Party is also pro-peace: it opposes the Russia-Ukraine war and considers the sanctions imposed on Russia counterproductive. The founding charter of the Peace Council, established in Davos at the initiative of President Trump, was recently signed by PM Orban as well. As a member of the Patriotic alliance in the European Parliament, what can the FPO do to promote an immediate ceasefire and peace?

– From the very beginning, we've made it clear that we reject Russia’s war of aggression, but we also reject a policy that weakens Europe’s economy and merely prolongs the war. The sanctions have primarily affected European citizens and businesses, yet they have not brought peace any closer. As part of the patriotic forces in the European Parliament, we advocate diplomacy rather than escalation. This also includes the close political dialogue between Herbert Kickl and Viktor Orban, which demonstrates that patriotic parties are taking responsibility and pro-actively working toward peaceful solutions. Europe must once again become a force for peace, not a catalyst for ideological escalation.

Christian Hafenecker (balközép), az FPÖ főtitkára a párt magas rangú küldöttségének tagjaként hivatalos látogatást tett a magyar határkerítésnél Bács-Kiskun vármegyében (Fotó: Alapjogokért Központ)
Christian Hafenecker (center left), secretary general of the FPÖ, paid an official visit to the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County as part of a high-ranking party delegation. (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

– Last October, Hungary's Transport and Construction Minister Janos Lazar caused a major stir by claiming that Strabag was financing the opposition Tisza Party, thereby interfering in Hungary's domestic politics — something that also manifested itself in delays to the M30 project. At the time, you announced that the FPO would launch a parliamentary inquiry and demand answers from the foreign minister, whose party maintains close ties with Strabag’s principal owner. Where does the investigation stand, and—if such interference exists—what danger does it pose to national sovereignty?

– These are serious allegations indeed, and they mustn't be downplayed. If an international corporate group attempts to exert political influence in another country, that is a matter of national sovereignty. The FPO has taken parliamentary steps and demanded explanations — particularly from Ms. Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's foreign minister. Such relationships between corporations and politics are extremely problematic from a democratic standpoint. Politics must not be directed by economic interests — neither in Austria, nor in Hungary.

– Finally, given the strengthening of patriotic parties across Europe and the reactions of the Brussels elite, do you believe Europe is facing a genuine political turning point? And what role could cooperation between the FPO and Fidesz — or other like-minded patriotic parties — play in this process?

– Yes, we are facing genuine political change. Patriotic parties are gaining strength across Europe, while the Brussels elite is becoming increasingly nervous and autocratic. Cooperation among the FPO, Fidesz and other patriotic forces plays a central role in this process. The close relationship and regular dialogue between Herbert Kickl and Viktor Orban show that these parties are not acting in isolation but are willing to take responsibility for Europe. Together, we can build a Europe of sovereign nations, democracy and peace. The political winds have shifted — and this has long been felt in Brussels as well.

Cover photo: Christian Hafenecker, secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekmagyar kultúra

Kultúra és tolerancia

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – A politika is kultúra. Már amennyiben jól, ugyanakkor a közjó érdekében művelik.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu