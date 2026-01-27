Christian Hafenecker: Sanctions Have Not Brought Peace Any Closer – Exclusive

– The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) secured an unprecedented election victory in 2024, yet Austria is still governed by a coalition of the People’s Party and the Greens. At the time, you gave this coalition a year and a half to two years. How do you assess the situation now, and will Austria eventually have an FPO-led government?

– The FPO’s victory in the 2024 election was of historic significance —both politically and from the perspective of democracy. The Freedom Party was clearly the strongest force, yet the political elite ignored the will of the voters and formed a losing coalition of the ÖVP, the SPÖ and the NEOS parties. At the time, I gave this arrangement no more than a year and a half to two years, and my assessment hasn't changed. What we see today is a divided, idea-less government held together solely by the desire to remain in power. So, will there be an FPO-led government again? Yes. I am convinced of that. The longer the clear will of the voters is ignored, the stronger the political correction will be.

Christian Hafenecker (center), secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), visited the Hungarian border fence in Bacs-Kiskun County together with several senior party officials. (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

– One of the basic pillars of FPO's election victory was, if you will, its firm stance against migration. You have repeatedly pointed out that migration-related problems in major cities are already beginning to change Austria’s character. How does this manifest itself and what is the long-term solution, especially in light of PM Orban's and the Hungarian government’s stance on this issue?

– Migration has long ceased to be merely a theoretical debate; it is a harsh reality—especially in cities. Entire neighborhoods are changing, parallel societies are emerging, public security is deteriorating, and schools and the social welfare system have reached their capacity limits. The long-term solution is clear, and

it's fully aligned with the policy of the Viktor Orban-led Hungarian government: the consistent protection of external borders, stopping illegal migration, providing help locally instead of encouraging mass migration,

and deporting criminals and individuals who cannot be integrated. This is not ideology, but a matter of national necessity.