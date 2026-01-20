Dömötör CsabaMercosurMagyar Péter
Csaba Domotor: Peter Magyar’s Mercosur Claims Are a Blatant Lie

MEP Csaba Domotor criticized the statements made by Peter Magyar regarding the Mercosur agreement. The claim that the Hungarian government failed to protect farmers is false, he pointed out, as the agreement was prepared by Peter Magyar’s party family in Brussels, while the Hungarian government applied a veto.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 20. 17:12
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: AFP)
In a Facebook post, Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, responded to Peter Magyar’s statement claiming that the government was unable to protect Hungarian farmers from the Mercosur agreement.

Dömötör Csaba (Fotó: MTI)
 MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI)

Peter Magyar says that the government could not protect farmers from the Mercosur agreement. That is like saying we could not protect Judit Varga from her husband secretly recording her,

Csaba Domotor wrote.

The Mercosur deal was put together by his party family in Brussels. The EPP is applauding it, and they are the ones pledging to vote it through. The Hungarian government, by contrast, vetoed it. There is no amount of staged, carefully posed photos from a thousand different angles that can cover up this lie,

the post reads.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: AFP)

