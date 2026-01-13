PM Orban: While They Struggle, We Get on With the Job

“Drone flyovers, staged self-attacks, a constitutional coup, fake websites and trademarks. Political absurdity. That’s all the Tisza Party has managed over the past month,” PM Orban said, adding that he is not surprised that this is all Mr. Magyar and his circles are capable of.

“Europe is dominated by the issue of the Ukraine war. They are demanding $800 billion, European troops, and weapons deliveries from Europe. Everything is proceeding according to Brussels’ war plan. Everyone can see that the war is the most important defining issue facing Hungary. And on this, Tisza says nothing. They say nothing because it would destroy them. They cannot say no to Brussels, and they do not want to say no to Kyiv,” the prime minister warned.

According to Mr. Orban, this leaves Tisza with nothing but political trickery.

This is why they're rolling out ever more outlandish absurdities day after day — so they won't have to unveil the truth: that they are irredeemably pro-Brussels.

“Never mind. While they struggle, we're getting on with the job. We keep Hungary out of the war. We do not drift, and we do not bow. That is the difference. That is why we are the safe choice.”