Ferihegyre is lecsapott az ónos eső – nem fogad és nem indít járatokat a budapesti reptér

PM Orban: While They Struggle, We Get on With the Job

The Tisza Party has been left with nothing but political trickery, PM Orban said.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 01. 13. 10:41
PM Viktor Orban, chairman of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the party’s congress at Hungexpo in Budapest on January 10, 2026, in a photo released by the PM's Communications Department. (Photo: MTI / PM's Press Office / Akos Kaiser)
PM Viktor Orban, chairman of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the party's congress at Hungexpo in Budapest on January 10, 2026, in a photo released by the PM's Communications Department. (Photo: MTI / PM's Press Office / Akos Kaiser)
“Drone flyovers, staged self-attacks, a constitutional coup, fake websites and trademarks. Political absurdity. That’s all the Tisza Party has managed over the past month,” PM Orban said, adding that he is not surprised that this is all Mr. Magyar and his circles are capable of.

“Europe is dominated by the issue of the Ukraine war. They are demanding $800 billion, European troops, and weapons deliveries from Europe. Everything is proceeding according to Brussels’ war plan. Everyone can see that the war is the most important defining issue facing Hungary. And on this, Tisza says nothing. They say nothing because it would destroy them. They cannot say no to Brussels, and they do not want to say no to Kyiv,” the prime minister warned.

According to Mr. Orban, this leaves Tisza with nothing but political trickery.

This is why they're rolling out ever more outlandish absurdities day after day — so they won't have to unveil the truth: that they are irredeemably pro-Brussels.

“Never mind. While they struggle, we're getting on with the job. We keep Hungary out of the war. We do not drift, and we do not bow. That is the difference. That is why we are the safe choice.”

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)


