PM Orban Announces National Petition Questions + Video

Say no to financing the Russia-Ukraine war.

Say no to ten years of financial support for Ukraine.

Say no to war-induced increases in utility prices.

These are the three questions included in the national petition launched by the government, through which

Hungarians can say no to further financing of the Russia-Ukraine war, say no to making Hungary pay for running the Ukrainian state over the next ten years, and say no to war-related increases in household energy costs.

If Ukraine were now a member of the European Union, the EU would be in direct military conflict with Russia, Viktor Orban emphasized, speaking at the Kaposvar stop of the anti-war rallies organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK).

Ukraine must remain outside the European Union. Letting them in would be life-threatening and would mean a constant risk of war for Hungary,

he added.

As is known, the government decided to launch a national petition because the EU is ready to become indebted for the coming decades for the benefit of Ukraine, despite expecting a prolonged war.

This is not only about a 90-billion-dollar loan. Ukraine is demanding an additional 800 billion dollars, and this is not even a loan, since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that it would only be repaid from Russian war reparations.

So far, the EU has given 193 billion dollars to Ukraine, which is three times more than Hungary has received in EU funds since 2004.

As Viktor Orban said last week, the European Union is betting on Ukraine winning this war against Russia on the front line, and Europe is providing financial support to this victorious Ukrainian war.

Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser

The Prime Minister stated that

through the national petition launched by the Hungarian government, every Hungarian now has the opportunity to say no to this.

He stressed that the EU expects the Russian forces to be defeated by the Ukrainian army on the front line, that Russia will pay reparations, and that everyone will get their money back. "On this assumption, they are burning through hundreds of billions of euros of European taxpayers’ money in a situation where Europe has no money," he warned.