Döntött az EP Von der Leyen sorsáról, a Tisza Brüsszel pártján

Ukrajnamagyar nagykövetSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukraine Is Further Fueling Tensions Against Hungary

By summoning the Hungarian ambassador in Kyiv, Ukraine is further escalating tensions against Hungary, but no matter what they do, as long as there is a sovereign, national government in Budapest, Hungarian people’s money will not be sent to our neighbor, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated on Wednesday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 22. 14:08
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
After Hungary made it clear that it is in no way willing to consent to sending Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine, thereby consuming the future of young people, the Hungarian ambassador was summoned in Kyiv, Peter Szijjarto reported ahead of Wednesday's government meeting.

Szijjártó Péter (Fotó: MTI/Máthé Zoltán)
 Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

The Ukrainians are now further fueling tensions against Hungary. They have summoned our ambassador in Kyiv to protest against the national petition launched against sending eight hundred billion dollars to Ukraine,

he said.

We consider this a very serious interference in Hungary’s internal affairs. Here in Hungary, we are entitled to decide how Hungarian people’s money should be spent. We do not consent to Hungarian people’s money being sent to Ukraine. Hungarian people’s money belongs in Hungary. It must be used to develop Hungary and to strengthen Hungarian families,

 he continued. "We will not consent to even a single forint of Hungarian people’s money being sent to Ukraine. Therefore, we are opposed to the European Union spending eight hundred billion dollars on financing Ukraine over the next ten years," he added.

Peter Szijjarto stressed that the national petition will be carried through regardless of how the Ukrainians protest or how many times they summon the Hungarian ambassador. "The Ukrainians have also announced that they will restrict the travel and visits of Hungarian government officials in Transcarpathia. This is yet another move by the Ukrainians that runs counter to European values and rules, another anti-Hungarian step, since it is clearly aimed at restricting contact between the Hungarian government and the ethnic Hungarian community living in Transcarpathia, which is completely contrary to all European rules and European values," he emphasized.

Despite this, Brussels wants to force Ukraine into the European Union. A country that takes harsh action against ethnic communities and wants to restrict contact with them,

he stressed.

"Ukraine is therefore further fueling tensions, but no matter what they do, as long as there is a sovereign, national government in Budapest, we will not send Hungarian people’s money to finance Ukraine," he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto  (Photo: AFP)

