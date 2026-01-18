Miskolc Rally Shows: The Right Is Poised for Victory

The anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles returned in a new format in Miskolc: there were several political speeches, the city’s mayor and a local representative also addressed the crowd, and then PM Orban did not deliver a traditional speech or engage in a moderated discussion, but instead answered questions directly from the audience — Daniel Deak assessed the event on his social media page. The lead analyst of the 21st Century Institute believes this gave the event a new dynamic.

He pointed out that Viktor Orban responded to audience questions at length and in detail. The prime minister demonstrated that he is unique on the domestic political scene: he possesses such deep and comprehensive knowledge that none of his opponents can compete with him.

At the weekend rallies, it is becoming increasingly clear that the patriotic political side has regained its self-confidence and is clearly preparing for victory,

– the analyst concluded, adding that polling data supports this assessment. For example, Magyar Tarsadalomkutato, regarded as one of the most accurate polling firms, shows Fidesz with a lead of more than 10 percentage points. “Of course, it is not polls that need to be won, but elections, and these events are aimed at mobilization,” he emphasized.

In his post, Daniel Deak recalled Peter Magyar’s announcement last year that he would follow Viktor Orban to every such nationwide campaign event and hold his own rallies as well. Peter Magyar did not travel to Mohacs, and this time he did not follow the prime minister to Miskolc either.

The reason is that attendance at Peter Magyar’s events has been particularly low, while Viktor Orban spoke before a full house. As a result, the leader of Tisza chose to retreat rather than face another uncomfortable situation,

– Mr Deak pointed out. He added that while Viktor Orban spoke about the national interest and clearly outlined what is at stake in the election, Peter Magyar introduced Istvan Kapitany as Tisza’s leading economic expert.