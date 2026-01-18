Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor meghívót kapott a Gázai béketanácsba Donald Trumptól

ukrajnaminiszterelnökDPKHáborúellenes Gyűlésháborúorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: War Is Knocking at Our Door

Speaking at an anti-war rally in Miskolc, Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that war was close and was knocking at Hungary’s door.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 18. 10:42
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “We are spending money so that 400,000 people die or are left permanently disabled every year,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Miskolc.

DPK Miskolc Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser

Mr. Orban stressed that Western European countries are once again preparing for war.

Europeans have already contributed more than $200 billion, and now the Ukrainians have submitted the bill for more than $800 billion,

– PM Orban said, adding that he considers it inconceivable that Kyiv will ever repay the loans granted to Ukraine. According to Mr. Orban, Hungary has so far stayed out of the war; however, if a puppet government were to take power in Hungary, the country would be dragged into the armed conflict.

 

Europe is on a downward slope. There's no money, so they borrow from bankers and give those loans to the Ukrainians, who will never repay them. Europe’s economy will be ruined by this, which is why they want to force Russia to pay reparations. Until now, we were being pushed towards war by the arms industry, and now by bankers and politicians too,

– PM Orban added. He stated that only those who want to stay out of the war can remain outside it. “And we want to stay out.”

The Tisza Party is the Hungarian outpost of Europe’s pro-war camp. If a Brussels-friendly government comes to power, they will push us into the war, and then we can forget all our major plans. We can succeed in staying out of the war. This cannot be entrusted to young adventurers now; experience is needed, we must play it safe — Fidesz is the safe choice,

– PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekmagyar péter

Erre senki sem számított, Kéri László ütötte be az utolsó szöget Magyar Péter közéleti koporsójába

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Ha ez nem világos bizonyíték, akkor mi?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu