– “We are spending money so that 400,000 people die or are left permanently disabled every year,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Miskolc.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser

Mr. Orban stressed that Western European countries are once again preparing for war.

Europeans have already contributed more than $200 billion, and now the Ukrainians have submitted the bill for more than $800 billion,

– PM Orban said, adding that he considers it inconceivable that Kyiv will ever repay the loans granted to Ukraine. According to Mr. Orban, Hungary has so far stayed out of the war; however, if a puppet government were to take power in Hungary, the country would be dragged into the armed conflict.