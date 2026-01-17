Miskolc Is Hosting the Year’s First Anti-War Rally + Video

Starting at 11 a.m., the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) tour resumes at the DVTK Arena in Miskolc. The centerpiece of the year’s first anti-war rally will be a speech by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, joined by Mate Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group. DPK ambassadors Zsofi Szabo and Philip Rakay will also attend, along with artists, public figures, and local patriots. The event will be broadcast live online and on Hir TV, with continuously updated reporting by Magyar Nemzet.

DPK anti-war tour of the country is a huge success (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

According to the organizers, the overwhelming success of the Digital Civic Circles’ first national gathering last September prompted the founders of DPK No. 1 to launch the nationwide tour. The goal of the anti-war mass rallies is to take a united stand against war. Prior to the event in Szeged, DPK members held four anti-war rallies:

November 15 in Gyor

November 29 in Nyiregyhaza

December 6 in Kecskemet

December 13 in Mohacs

All five stops of the DPK tour were sold out, underscoring the broad public support behind the pro-peace position. Given this strong response, it comes as no surprise that the anti-war tour is continuing and is expected to visit additional locations in the coming weeks.

PM Orban’s Case for Fidesz at DPK Rallies

At DPK events, Prime Minister Orban has delivered detailed assessments of both foreign and domestic policy. This was also the case in Szeged, where participants at a variation of the “Lazarinfo” forum were free to ask the prime minister questions. When asked why voters should support Fidesz in 2026 after 16 years in government, he responded:

If there is no Fidesz, there is no one million new jobs, no secure old age—but there is war and plenty of migrants. If there is no Fidesz, there’s no party.

He also stated that the Fidesz–KDNP alliance is a community that consistently brings forward leaders suited to what Hungarians and the nation need.

“This is our greatest strength,” the prime minister added.

I committed myself to changing the fate of the Hungarian people—the fate others assigned to us after World War I. They intended us to be small and poor. I want Hungarians to be strong and prosperous, and I am not finished yet,

PM Orban declared.