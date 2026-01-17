dpkminiszterelnökorbán viktor
Miskolc Is Hosting the Year’s First Anti-War Rally + Video

The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), launched last fall, continues today in Miskolc. The movement’s five previous anti-war rallies drew large crowds, clearly demonstrating that Hungarians stand firmly on the side of peace. There is every indication that turnout will be massive again at today’s event, beginning at 11 a.m. The highlight will be a major address by Prime Minister Viktor Orban assessing the current situation.

Máté Patrik
2026. 01. 17. 12:07
Starting at 11 a.m., the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) tour resumes at the DVTK Arena in Miskolc. The centerpiece of the year’s first anti-war rally will be a speech by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, joined by Mate Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group. DPK ambassadors Zsofi Szabo and Philip Rakay will also attend, along with artists, public figures, and local patriots. The event will be broadcast live online and on Hir TV, with continuously updated reporting by Magyar Nemzet.

DPK gyűlés Szeged Orbán Viktor
DPK anti-war tour of the country is a huge success (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

According to the organizers, the overwhelming success of the Digital Civic Circles’ first national gathering last September prompted the founders of DPK No. 1 to launch the nationwide tour. The goal of the anti-war mass rallies is to take a united stand against war. Prior to the event in Szeged, DPK members held four anti-war rallies:

  • November 15 in Gyor
  • November 29 in Nyiregyhaza
  • December 6 in Kecskemet
  • December 13 in Mohacs

All five stops of the DPK tour were sold out, underscoring the broad public support behind the pro-peace position. Given this strong response, it comes as no surprise that the anti-war tour is continuing and is expected to visit additional locations in the coming weeks.

 

PM Orban’s Case for Fidesz at DPK Rallies

At DPK events, Prime Minister Orban has delivered detailed assessments of both foreign and domestic policy. This was also the case in Szeged, where participants at a variation of the “Lazarinfo” forum were free to ask the prime minister questions. When asked why voters should support Fidesz in 2026 after 16 years in government, he responded:

If there is no Fidesz, there is no one million new jobs, no secure old age—but there is war and plenty of migrants. If there is no Fidesz, there’s no party.

He also stated that the Fidesz–KDNP alliance is a community that consistently brings forward leaders suited to what Hungarians and the nation need.

“This is our greatest strength,” the prime minister added.

I committed myself to changing the fate of the Hungarian people—the fate others assigned to us after World War I. They intended us to be small and poor. I want Hungarians to be strong and prosperous, and I am not finished yet, 

PM Orban declared.

DPK gyűlés Szeged Orbán Viktor
The Lazarinfo event held at the DPK meeting in Szeged was a great success (Photo: Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)

Lajos Bokros Has No Place in the Government Parties’ Worldview

At the Mohacs rally, Fidesz parliamentary leader Mate Kocsis also spoke, while Prime Minister Orban was interviewed by TV2 host Eva Andor. During the discussion, Orban addressed the fact that ex-Finance Minister Lajos Bokros has reappeared around the Tisza Party:

We do not fit into Lajos Bokros’s worldview, and he does not fit into ours.

Summing up, the prime minister said citizens want three things from the economy: a roof over their heads, job opportunities, and a dignified old age.

Bokros wants none of these three. He wants our money. He does not want to provide affordable loans for young people, considers a work-based economy nonsense, and thinks pensioners should get by however they can, 

Viktor Orban remarked.

 

The 2026 Election Will Be Decisive

At the DPK rally in Kecskemet, Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, delivered a speech, followed by a notable return: Jeno Csiszar interviewed the prime minister. PM Orban quipped, 

After 27 years, 'Apukam vilaga' is back.

Jeno Csiszar hosted the youth call-in radio show Apukam vilaga (My Father's World) on Juventus Radio and then Petofi Radio until 1997. The former radio host currently lives in Milan, where he works in the diplomatic service.

Jeno Csiszar's legendary show returned at the DPK meeting in Kecskemet (Photo: Attila Polyak)

At the same event, the prime minister warned:

War is not far off—politically, it is very close. European leaders have decided that Europe is going to war. There is an official position that by 2030 they must be ready. They are building a war economy and preparing.

He stressed that the 2026 election will be the last before an approaching war. Whatever government Hungary has after 2026 will be the one forced to defend the country and pull it back from a looming war threat.

The government we have in 2026 will determine our fate regarding war,

PM Orban emphasized.

He added that a Brussels-aligned government would drag Hungary into war, while a pro-nation government would give the country a chance to stay out of it.

 

From Moscow to Nyiregyhaza

At the Nyiregyhaza stop of the DPK tour, Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office spoke first, followed by a conversation between Prime Minister Orban and Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television and Nyiregyhazi Naplo. PM Orban discussed details of his Moscow trip the day before, saying Hungary is on the right path by urging Ukrainians to make peace for the sake of Hungary and all of Europe.

Nyíregyháza DPK gyűlés Orbán Viktor Ladóczki Balázs
Hungary's prime minister arrived in Nyiregyhaza from Moscow (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

He noted that, as with illegal migration, more and more people will come to agree with him, and Hungary will win the debate over the war. He also spoke about 

defending Hungary's utility cost reduction policy and upcoming developments in counties bordering Ukraine.

 

Hungary Can Contribute to Peace

At the first stop of the DPK tour, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto delivered remarks, followed by a discussion between Prime Minister Orban and TV2 host Gergo Vaczi. Mr. Orban said Hungary stands for peace because Europe is on the brink of war.

“Europe’s leaders will stumble and drift into a war,” he warned.

Hungary can contribute to peace, but we cannot create peace on our own. The key question is whether, if we fail to convince Europeans, we can stay out of the war,

 the prime minister said. That, he added, depends on whether Hungary’s leaders are sovereign enough to keep the country out.

The decisions made by this government since 2010 have also served the goal of keeping Hungary out of war,

Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer).

 

