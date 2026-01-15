időjárástakács péterigazság órájanémeth balázsmentőszolgálatfidesz
magyar

Peter Takacs: We Will Not Hand Our Money Over to Brussels

Although there is still some political potential left in the Democratic Coalition (DK), “in the final weeks, what belongs together will come together,” State Secretary for Health Peter Takacs said on Thursday’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth. He added that the role-playing and theatrics of the Tisza Party no longer interest Hungarian voters. Takacs also made it clear that the government will not give Hungarians’ money to Brussels and addressed what he called false claims that the government plans to shut down hospitals.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 15. 16:52
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The state secretary was a guest on Thursday morning’s edition of The Hour of Truth. Takacs first noted that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had announced the launch of a government petition to prevent Hungarian funds from being sent to Ukraine.

Takács Péter
Peter Takacs: We did not close hospitals; that is a left-wing policy (Source: Screenshot)

We will not give our money to Brussels,” Takacs said. “It was already clear earlier that there was no consensus on this, and now the Czechs and Slovaks are also pushing back. Perhaps more European leaders will now think twice about whether they want to take part in this.

He added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s claim that this is “the price of peace” is deeply cynical. “In reality, this is the price of war,” Takacs said, warning that it will be the Ukrainian war profiteers who live well off the money of Hungarian and European citizens.

Referring to a recent Brussels report, Takacs said austerity measures are already evident in proposals to reduce the number of hospitals, bring in private insurers, and carry out cutbacks in health care. “It’s clear they don’t understand Hungarian realities or why hospitals are needed in certain communities,” he said.

We have not closed hospitals—that is a left-wing program. We don't do things lie that,

Takacs stressed.

Zoltan Tarr Blurted Out

When Tisza Party MEP Zoltan Tarr argued that Hungary would benefit economically from Ukraine’s reconstruction, Takacs responded that this would serve multinational corporations whose interests, he said, are closely aligned with Brussels. 

From time to time, Zoltan Tarr has a fit of honesty and says things he wasn't supposed to,

 the state secretary remarked.

Takacs also addressed organizations linked to George Soros, saying that under Fidesz governments the purchasing power of pensions has always increased. “The national-minded government respects the elderly—something the Left has never done,” he said.

Reacting to left-leaning political analyst Laszlo Keri’s comment that Hungary should give up “a little sovereignty,” Takacs said, 

the government has implemented every rule-of-law demand made by Brussels. There are no legal objections left—only political ones. What they are really demanding is gender ideology and migration, and we will not implement either.

Keri, meanwhile, says Tisza would be willing to do so.

 

Peter Takacs: In the final weeks, what belongs together will come together

Takacs also commented on a recent Median poll that measured DK support at just one percent. He cited DK’s response, in which party figure Csaba Molnar claimed the poll was retaliation after DK refused to commission the pollster for paid research results. Takacs said DK is still fighting to survive and retain relevance, even as Peter Magyar attempts to appropriate their political products.

As a classic left-wing force, DK still has some potential, but let’s remember—they are also Brussels loyalists. In the final weeks, we will see the usual embrace. What belongs together will come together—I am certain of it,

 he said.

Responding to criticism that running as a parliamentary candidate would prevent him from fulfilling his duties as state secretary, Takacs said such claims ignore teamwork. “I have a team in both roles. Unlike Peter Magyar’s one-man show, I’ve worked with my people for 15 years. There’s trust and continuity.”

Takacs also addressed an incident in which Tisza-affiliated Mark Radnai brought blankets to a hospital in Esztergom. After checking with hospital leadership, Takacs said there were no heating issues and room temperatures were between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. “An hour later, Radnai arrived with blankets—despite the fact that the linen storage was full. It’s clear he’s directing a performance,” the state secretary said.

This is a disgraceful charade that undermines trust in hospitals,

 Takacs said. He added that he no longer engages with Tisza MEP Andras Kulja, saying Kulja had “written himself out of politics” after performing poorly in their public debate.

Takacs warned against falling for Tisza Party tactics claiming hospitals will be closed or that Hungarian health care is in catastrophic condition. “People no longer believe Peter Magyar, who toured hospitals bringing bundles of toilet paper,” he said. “As long as patients are properly cared for and nurses treat them with respect, Hungarians are not interested in this Tisza meltdown.”

It's truly despicable.

Commenting on false claims circulating that local hospitals would be shut down, Takacs called it “a truly despicable thing.” He said such false rumors discourage young doctors and health care workers and harm their own voters. He added that staffing shortages in certain hospitals are the responsibility of local governments, not the national government.

On hospital debt, Takacs said institutions are not on the verge of collapse. “Every country has such issues—here they appear at the hospital level, in the Czech Republic at the insurer level, and in the UK at the level of providers,” he explained. Negotiations with suppliers are ongoing, and the 95 billion forints in question represent only a fraction of the nearly 4 trillion forint health care budget. “There has never been a year when suppliers were not paid. Patient care is not at risk,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Takacs, Hungarian State Secretary for Health, on the program Hour of Truth (Photo: Screenshot)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmegadja gábor

Az új világrend

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha ezen a héten semmi mást nem olvasol el, csak ezt a cikket Megadja Gábortól, sokat tettél önmagadért.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu