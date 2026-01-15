Peter Takacs: We Will Not Hand Our Money Over to Brussels

The state secretary was a guest on Thursday morning’s edition of The Hour of Truth. Takacs first noted that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had announced the launch of a government petition to prevent Hungarian funds from being sent to Ukraine.

We will not give our money to Brussels,” Takacs said. “It was already clear earlier that there was no consensus on this, and now the Czechs and Slovaks are also pushing back. Perhaps more European leaders will now think twice about whether they want to take part in this.

He added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s claim that this is “the price of peace” is deeply cynical. “In reality, this is the price of war,” Takacs said, warning that it will be the Ukrainian war profiteers who live well off the money of Hungarian and European citizens.

Referring to a recent Brussels report, Takacs said austerity measures are already evident in proposals to reduce the number of hospitals, bring in private insurers, and carry out cutbacks in health care. “It’s clear they don’t understand Hungarian realities or why hospitals are needed in certain communities,” he said.

We have not closed hospitals—that is a left-wing program. We don't do things lie that,

Takacs stressed.

Zoltan Tarr Blurted Out

When Tisza Party MEP Zoltan Tarr argued that Hungary would benefit economically from Ukraine’s reconstruction, Takacs responded that this would serve multinational corporations whose interests, he said, are closely aligned with Brussels.

From time to time, Zoltan Tarr has a fit of honesty and says things he wasn't supposed to,

the state secretary remarked.

Takacs also addressed organizations linked to George Soros, saying that under Fidesz governments the purchasing power of pensions has always increased. “The national-minded government respects the elderly—something the Left has never done,” he said.

Reacting to left-leaning political analyst Laszlo Keri’s comment that Hungary should give up “a little sovereignty,” Takacs said,

the government has implemented every rule-of-law demand made by Brussels. There are no legal objections left—only political ones. What they are really demanding is gender ideology and migration, and we will not implement either.

Keri, meanwhile, says Tisza would be willing to do so.

Peter Takacs: In the final weeks, what belongs together will come together

Takacs also commented on a recent Median poll that measured DK support at just one percent. He cited DK’s response, in which party figure Csaba Molnar claimed the poll was retaliation after DK refused to commission the pollster for paid research results. Takacs said DK is still fighting to survive and retain relevance, even as Peter Magyar attempts to appropriate their political products.

As a classic left-wing force, DK still has some potential, but let’s remember—they are also Brussels loyalists. In the final weeks, we will see the usual embrace. What belongs together will come together—I am certain of it,

he said.