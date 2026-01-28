PM Orban shared a video on his social media platform highlighting the potential consequences of a Brussels-aligned government taking office in Hungary.
PM Orban: Brussels Is Gearing up for War, and Its Hungarian Lackeys Stand Ready to Comply
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a stark warning: Brussels is preparing for war. According to the Hungarian prime minister, those who serve Brussels at home would simply carry out instructions from above if they were to come to power.
He called on citizens to take action, warning that if a Tisza Party government were to come to power and put the country on a Brussels-directed path, the end result would be Hungarian young people being dragged into war.
The clear and consistent position of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance, PM Orban emphasized, has always been that Hungary will not take part in any war in which thousands of Hungarian young people would be sacrificed.
Let’s speak plainly. We must not allow a Tisza government to put Hungary on a Brussels path—one that ends with our children being taken away to fight as soldiers in a war,
the prime minister said.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
As previously reported, Europe has entered a visible arms buildup spiral, with compulsory military service increasingly appearing on political agendas across the continent. In several countries, conscription is no longer a theoretical debate but a settled policy direction. Croatia has led the way, and across Europe decisions are being made in this wartime hysteria that could fundamentally reshape the future of younger generations.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Draws a Line: No EU Membership for Ukraine Under Our Government
It's understandable why Ukrainians have a vested interest in a Tisza Party victory.
Mailing of National Petition Starts This Week
The government’s initiative gives Hungarians the opportunity to make their voices heard.
Essence of National Petition Is for Hungarians To Decide Whether to Give Their Money to Ukraine + Video
Government Spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos was the guest of The Hour of Truth program.
PM Orban: Ukrainians Should Focus on Elections in Ukraine
There are red lines that cannot be crossed, said the Prime Minister.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Draws a Line: No EU Membership for Ukraine Under Our Government
It's understandable why Ukrainians have a vested interest in a Tisza Party victory.
Mailing of National Petition Starts This Week
The government’s initiative gives Hungarians the opportunity to make their voices heard.
Essence of National Petition Is for Hungarians To Decide Whether to Give Their Money to Ukraine + Video
Government Spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos was the guest of The Hour of Truth program.
PM Orban: Ukrainians Should Focus on Elections in Ukraine
There are red lines that cannot be crossed, said the Prime Minister.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!