PM Orban: Brussels Is Gearing up for War, and Its Hungarian Lackeys Stand Ready to Comply

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a stark warning: Brussels is preparing for war. According to the Hungarian prime minister, those who serve Brussels at home would simply carry out instructions from above if they were to come to power.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 28. 10:03
PM Orban shared a video on his social media platform highlighting the potential consequences of a Brussels-aligned government taking office in Hungary.

Orbán Viktor szerint a Fidesz-kormány vezetésével az ország biztosan kimarad a háborúból
PM Viktor Orban stressed that under a Fidesz-led government, Hungary will remain firmly outside the war. Photo: AFP

He called on citizens to take action, warning that if a Tisza Party government were to come to power and put the country on a Brussels-directed path, the end result would be Hungarian young people being dragged into war.

The clear and consistent position of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance, PM Orban emphasized, has always been that Hungary will not take part in any war in which thousands of Hungarian young people would be sacrificed.

Let’s speak plainly. We must not allow a Tisza government to put Hungary on a Brussels path—one that ends with our children being taken away to fight as soldiers in a war,

the prime minister said.

As previously reported, Europe has entered a visible arms buildup spiral, with compulsory military service increasingly appearing on political agendas across the continent. In several countries, conscription is no longer a theoretical debate but a settled policy direction. Croatia has led the way, and across Europe decisions are being made in this wartime hysteria that could fundamentally reshape the future of younger generations.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

