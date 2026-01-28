PM Orban: Brussels Is Gearing up for War, and Its Hungarian Lackeys Stand Ready to Comply

He called on citizens to take action, warning that if a Tisza Party government were to come to power and put the country on a Brussels-directed path, the end result would be Hungarian young people being dragged into war.

The clear and consistent position of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance, PM Orban emphasized, has always been that Hungary will not take part in any war in which thousands of Hungarian young people would be sacrificed.

Let’s speak plainly. We must not allow a Tisza government to put Hungary on a Brussels path—one that ends with our children being taken away to fight as soldiers in a war,

the prime minister said.