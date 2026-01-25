dpkbrüsszelorbán viktor
PM Orban: Only Full National Unity Can Keep Us Out of the War

Hungary's Prime Minister presented the questions of the national petition at the anti-war rally in Kaposvar organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK).

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 25. 12:11
One of the key stakes of the 2026 election is whether we allow Hungary to be pushed into financial debt slavery, or whether we say no and reject this path, Viktor Orban said at the latest stop of the DPK anti-war rally on Saturday in Kaposvar.

The Prime Minister has now released a short video from this part of his speech, presenting the national petition. By filling it out, people can say three things:

  • no to further financing of the Russia-Ukraine war,
  • no to making Hungarians pay for running the Ukrainian state over the next ten years,
  • and no to war-related increases in household utility prices.

In the coming years, a major national unity will be needed to keep Hungary out of the war, PM Orban added.

I will be where I need to be, and I will hold a flag under which people can gather, a flag under which gathering has always meant pride. But a good state leader alone is not enough. Only with full national unity can we stay out of the war,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the DPK anti-war rally in Kaposvar (Source: Facebook)


