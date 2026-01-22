Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely: A célunk, hogy senkinek ne kelljen magasabb fűtésszámlát fizetnie

időjárásmagyarországorbán viktorhidegfidesz
magyar

PM Orban: Security Above All in a Dangerous World

Fidesz is the secure choice.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 22. 10:17
"Hungary is performing another unprecedented feat. We are helping families cope with the heavy economic burden caused by the extreme cold weather," Viktor Orban posted on his social media page this morning, referring to the government's decision to freeze household utility bills in January due to extreme weather conditions.

"The government will cover the costs of the significant increase in gas consumption in January because of the cold. This means that utility bills for the cold month of January will not be higher than those for December. We will do the same for district heating and continue to provide social firewood for those in need," the Hungarian Prime Minister detailed in his post. He added:

We are living in a dangerous world, therefore security is the most important.

"Security in international politics, security in Hungary, security at work, and security at home. Without security there is no progress, and we cannot achieve our goals. Neither personal goals nor the great shared goals of the nation. Fidesz is the secure choice," Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

Nagy István
idezojelekMercosur

Nagy István: A Tisza Párt áll a Mercosur-ügylet mögött

Nagy István avatarja

Brüsszel elárulta az európai és a magyar gazdákat, életveszélyes megállapodást kötött – írja vélemény cikkében az agrárminiszter.

