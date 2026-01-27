PM Orban: Ukrainians Should Focus on Elections in Ukraine

Ukrainians should focus on their own elections. In a recent video shared on his social media page, Viktor Orban provided details about what Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary can expect.
Responding to a question about what such a diplomatic summons looks like in practice, the Prime Minister said it depends on the person involved, highlighting that Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is a polite but firm individual.
In such cases, either a verbal or written note is usually provided, stating what happened, what we object to, and what we expect from the Ukrainians. For example: do not do things like this. Focus on your own elections. Do not try to interfere in Hungary’s affairs,
the Prime Minister stressed.
