PM Orban: Ukrainians Should Focus on Elections in Ukraine

Viktor Orban Instructs Foreign Minister

Recently, the Prime Minister announced on social media that he had instructed Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary, emphasizing that attacks against Hungary will not go unanswered.

Last week Ukrainian political leaders, including the President himself, issued severely insulting and threatening messages against Hungary and the Hungarian government, the Prime Minister said in the video.

We cannot allow anyone to endanger Hungary’s sovereignty or the integrity of Hungarian elections. That is why today I instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine’s ambassador to Hungary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

the Prime Minister said.