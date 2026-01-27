UkrajnaOrbán ViktorSzijjártó Péter
magyar

PM Orban: Ukrainians Should Focus on Elections in Ukraine

Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared new details about what the Ukrainian ambassador can expect, after he instructed the Foreign Minister to summon Ukraine's ambassador because of repeated attacks against Hungary and the Hungarian government.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 27. 14:08
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
Ukrainians should focus on their own elections. In a recent video shared on his social media page, Viktor Orban provided details about what Ukraine's  ambassador to Hungary can expect.

Orbán Viktor elárulta, hogy mire számíthat az ukrán nagykövet
 Viktor Orban provided details about what Ukraine's  ambassador to Hungary can expect (Photo: AFP)

Responding to a question about what such a diplomatic summons looks like in practice, the Prime Minister said it depends on the person involved, highlighting that Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is a polite but firm individual.

In such cases, either a verbal or written note is usually provided, stating what happened, what we object to, and what we expect from the Ukrainians. For example: do not do things like this. Focus on your own elections. Do not try to interfere in Hungary’s affairs,

the Prime Minister stressed.

 

Viktor Orban Instructs Foreign Minister

Recently, the Prime Minister announced on social media that he had instructed Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary, emphasizing   that attacks against Hungary will not go unanswered.

Last week Ukrainian political leaders, including the President himself, issued severely insulting and threatening messages against Hungary and the Hungarian government, the Prime Minister said in the video.

We cannot allow anyone to endanger Hungary’s sovereignty or the integrity of Hungarian elections. That is why today I instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine’s ambassador to Hungary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

the Prime Minister said.

PM Orban also pointed out that Hungary's national security services assessed last week’s events  and concluded that these attacks fit into a coordinated series of Ukrainian measures aimed at interfering in Hungary’s elections.

As is known, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made scathing remarks about the Hungarian Prime Minister in Davos. Shortly afterward, Viktor Orban published his response to the Ukrainian President on social media. In his message, the Prime Minister emphasized that Zelensky is a politician in a difficult situation who has been unable or unwilling  for four years to end a war, despite receiving all necessary support from the President of the United States.

No matter how much you flatter me, we cannot support your war efforts. Despite your carefully chosen insults, the Ukrainian people can, of course, continue to count on us. We will keep supplying your country with electricity and fuel, and we will continue to help refugees arriving from Ukraine. The rest will be settled by life itself, and everyone will receive what they deserve,

the Prime Minister wrote.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

