PM Orban: Hungary Summons Ukraine's Ambassador

Hungary is responding to last week’s Ukrainian attacks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media, emphasizing that Hungary cannot allow anyone to endanger the country’s sovereignty or the integrity of Hungarian elections. For this reason, Ukraine's ambassador has been summoned.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 27. 11:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
In a video shared on social media, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he has instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary after Ukraine had issued threats against Hungary and its government.

Orbán Viktor az ukrán elnök támadása után utasítást adott az ország nagykövetének a bekéretésére
Viktor Orban instructed the Foreign Minister to summon Ukraine's ambassador following the Ukrainian President's attack (Photo: AFP)

Last week Ukrainian political leaders, including the President himself, issued severely insulting and threatening messages against Hungary and the Hungarian government, the Prime Minister said in the video.

Viktor Orban also pointed out that Hungary's national security services assessed last week’s events  and concluded that these attacks fit into a coordinated series of Ukrainian measures aimed at interfering in Hungary’s elections.

We cannot allow anyone to endanger Hungary’s sovereignty or the integrity of Hungarian elections. That is why today I instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine’s ambassador to Hungary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

the Prime Minister said at the end of his video.

Ukrainian President's Attack Against Viktor Orban

Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky made scathing remarks about the Hungarian Prime Minister in Davos. However, the Ukrainian president did not remain unanswered for long, as Viktor Orban delivered a strong response on social media. In his post, the Prime Minister emphasized that while he is a free man who serves Hungary and the Hungarian people, the Ukrainian president is far from being so free.

You are a man in a desperate situation who has been unable or unwilling for four years to end a war, despite the fact that the President of the United States has given you all the help to do so,

the Prime Minister wrote.

Viktor Orban also stressed that despite the Ukrainian President's flattery, the Hungarian government cannot support Ukraine’s war efforts. At the same time, the Prime Minister made it clear that the Ukrainian people can continue to count on Hungary. He emphasized that Hungary will continue to supply Ukraine with electricity and fuel and will keep helping refugees arriving from Ukraine.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

