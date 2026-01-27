PM Orban: Hungary Summons Ukraine's Ambassador

In a video shared on social media, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he has instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary after Ukraine had issued threats against Hungary and its government.

Viktor Orban instructed the Foreign Minister to summon Ukraine's ambassador following the Ukrainian President's attack (Photo: AFP)

Last week Ukrainian political leaders, including the President himself, issued severely insulting and threatening messages against Hungary and the Hungarian government, the Prime Minister said in the video.

Viktor Orban also pointed out that Hungary's national security services assessed last week’s events and concluded that these attacks fit into a coordinated series of Ukrainian measures aimed at interfering in Hungary’s elections.