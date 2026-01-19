“We are many, we are strong, and we will win! Go Hungary! Go Miskolc!” PM Orban posted on Facebook.

PM Viktor Orban Speaks Before a Massive Crowd

Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke before a large crowd on Saturday in Miskolc. As previously reported, the event was sold out. At the year’s first anti-war gathering in Miskolc, the prime minister departed from the traditional rally speech format and instead answered questions directly from the audience.

According to analysts, this interactive approach injected new momentum and energy into the nationwide tour.

Daniel Deak noted that Orban provided detailed and comprehensive answers on domestic politics, foreign policy, and economic issues alike—demonstrating, once again, a level of knowledge and preparedness that sets him apart in Hungary’s political landscape.

An analyst at the XXI Century Institute said the prime minister possesses such deep and wide-ranging expertise that none of his political opponents can realistically compete with him on substance.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)