Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Megvannak a szavazóink, mi vagyunk többen! – kövesse nálunk élőben + videó

digitális polgári körökminiszterelnökorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: We Will Win!

“We are many, we are strong, and we will win! Go Hungary! Go Miskolc!” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a Facebook post. The prime minister addressed a packed house in Miskolc, using a new format at the first anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles this year.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 19. 10:03
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We are many, we are strong, and we will win! Go Hungary! Go Miskolc!” PM Orban posted on Facebook.

Orbán Viktor. Hatalmas tömeg előtt szólalt fel a miniszterelnök
PM Viktor Orban Speaks Before a Massive Crowd

Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke before a large crowd on Saturday in Miskolc. As previously reported, the event was sold out. At the year’s first anti-war gathering in Miskolc, the prime minister departed from the traditional rally speech format and instead answered questions directly from the audience.

According to analysts, this interactive approach injected new momentum and energy into the nationwide tour.

Daniel Deak noted that Orban provided detailed and comprehensive answers on domestic politics, foreign policy, and economic issues alike—demonstrating, once again, a level of knowledge and preparedness that sets him apart in Hungary’s political landscape.

An analyst at the XXI Century Institute said the prime minister possesses such deep and wide-ranging expertise that none of his political opponents can realistically compete with him on substance.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekGrönland

Egy fontos cikk

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Hogy ne csak mindig a szokásos libsi mantrát olvasgassuk.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu