PM Orban: Zelensky Is on the Wrong Track, but Brussels Rushes to Pay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered sharp criticism of Brussels in a statement posted on social media. PM Orban wrote that the Ukrainian president considers the aid sent to Ukraine insufficient—complaining about the level of financial support, weapons deliveries, and Europe’s overall resolve. The prime minister added that through the upcoming national petition, Hungarians can send a clear message to Brussels: we will not pay.

Kozma Zoltán
2026. 01. 23. 13:35
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press after the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of January 23, 2026. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltán Fischer)
“Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky went too far,” PM Orban wrote. “It is nothing new that, as Hungarian elections approach, the Ukrainian president once again attacked the Hungarian government—and me personally. What was surprising, however, was that in his speech he also took aim at every other European leader.” Orban noted that Zelensky believes the support sent to Ukraine, including weapons and Europe’s determination, is still not enough.

The response from Brussels was swift. On Wednesday evening, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a roadmap laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s future. Brussels accepted every Ukrainian demand outlined in the plan.E ight hundred billion dollars for Ukraine, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and further support extending all the way to 2040,

the prime minister added.

He stressed:

This is where we have arrived: Zelensky has it backward, but Brussels is eager to foot the bill.

Viktor Orban concluded by saying Hungary will have its own say in the matter.

“A national petition is coming, through which we can send a message to Brussels: we will not pay,” the prime minister wrote.

