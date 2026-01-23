PM Orban: Zelensky Is on the Wrong Track, but Brussels Rushes to Pay

“Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky went too far,” PM Orban wrote. “It is nothing new that, as Hungarian elections approach, the Ukrainian president once again attacked the Hungarian government—and me personally. What was surprising, however, was that in his speech he also took aim at every other European leader.” Orban noted that Zelensky believes the support sent to Ukraine, including weapons and Europe’s determination, is still not enough.

Viktor Orban put Volodymyr Zelensky in his place (Photo: AFP)



The response from Brussels was swift. On Wednesday evening, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a roadmap laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s future. Brussels accepted every Ukrainian demand outlined in the plan.E ight hundred billion dollars for Ukraine, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and further support extending all the way to 2040,

the prime minister added.

He stressed:

This is where we have arrived: Zelensky has it backward, but Brussels is eager to foot the bill.

Viktor Orban concluded by saying Hungary will have its own say in the matter.

“A national petition is coming, through which we can send a message to Brussels: we will not pay,” the prime minister wrote.