“They Lied Morning, Night, and Evening” – Viktor Orban Sends Message After Former Tisza Insider Speaks Out

"They lied morning, night, and evening,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded after a former insider of the Tisza Party revealed details to Index, confirming that the austerity package planned by Peter Magyar and his team is real.

2026. 01. 29. 12:38
"They lied morning, night, and evening," Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted on his social media page after a former insider of the Tisza Party spoke out. As Magyar Nemzet also reported, the former head of the Tisza Party’s church affairs working group gave an interview to Index, in which he emphasized that the program communicated to the public and the real intentions are not the same.

Balazs Csercsa told the news portal that there was constant speculation within the Tisza Party about the situation regarding the austerity package, but almost everyone agreed that the content was consistent with the ideas they had heard earlier from the party’s economic circles.

These included proposals such as a progressive income tax, a wealth tax, and raising corporate taxes. Many renowned economists and experts took part in preparing the document, as with other internal materials, and everyone contributed from their own field,

he pointed out.

"The Fidesz labeled the leaked document as a government program, but everyone among us knew that it was in fact a convergence program (this is even stated in the title of the document), which is usually driven by expectations coming from the European People’s Party, and along which the party wants to reach an agreement with Brussels," Balazs Csercsa said.

He revealed that a different economic program to be promoted in the campaign is also being prepared, and only that will be communicated to the public. He also said it is common knowledge that the party’s approach to the EU and the European People’s Party differs in several respects from what they communicate to voters. One such issue is agriculture and farm products, whether they come from Ukraine or South America, he noted.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


