BrüsszelSzalay-Bobrovnicky KristófMagyarországorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

A Major Battle Ensues at Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky wrote on Facebook that he made it clear at the meeting of EU defense ministers that he will not remain silent when Hungary is being attacked.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 12. 14:18
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a video shared on Facebook, Hungary's defense minister spoke about a sizable battle that broke out in Brussels at the meeting of EU defense ministers, to which the Ukrainian defense minister was also invited. According to Szalay-Bobrovniczky's  account, a major member state criticized Hungary on political grounds, which he rejected and objected to, saying that the Hungarian position was being attacked in the presence of other countries. The minister said that the meeting focused primarily on further support for Ukraine, while there was little discussion of the diplomatic path to peace, even though this is what is needed.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf (Fotó: MTI)
Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: MTI)

Peace is now needed in this terrible war. We will not send money to this war, and we will stay out of this war. Peace requires strength, and we will continue our work in Brussels,

the minister said.

Cover photo: Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kránitz Péter Pál
idezojelekJD Vance

Vance rárúgta az ajtót a Kaukázusra

Kránitz Péter Pál avatarja

Washington most nem demokráciákat épít, hanem közös érdekeken alapuló együttműködési rendszereket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu