In a video shared on Facebook, Hungary's defense minister spoke about a sizable battle that broke out in Brussels at the meeting of EU defense ministers, to which the Ukrainian defense minister was also invited. According to Szalay-Bobrovniczky's account, a major member state criticized Hungary on political grounds, which he rejected and objected to, saying that the Hungarian position was being attacked in the presence of other countries. The minister said that the meeting focused primarily on further support for Ukraine, while there was little discussion of the diplomatic path to peace, even though this is what is needed.
A Major Battle Ensues at Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels
Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky wrote on Facebook that he made it clear at the meeting of EU defense ministers that he will not remain silent when Hungary is being attacked.
Peace is now needed in this terrible war. We will not send money to this war, and we will stay out of this war. Peace requires strength, and we will continue our work in Brussels,
the minister said.
Cover photo: Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook)
