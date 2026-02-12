A Major Battle Ensues at Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels

In a video shared on Facebook, Hungary's defense minister spoke about a sizable battle that broke out in Brussels at the meeting of EU defense ministers, to which the Ukrainian defense minister was also invited. According to Szalay-Bobrovniczky's account, a major member state criticized Hungary on political grounds, which he rejected and objected to, saying that the Hungarian position was being attacked in the presence of other countries. The minister said that the meeting focused primarily on further support for Ukraine, while there was little discussion of the diplomatic path to peace, even though this is what is needed.

Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Photo: MTI)