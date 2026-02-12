PM Orban Warns: Brussels Has a Zelensky Plan Ready — We Must Protect Hungarians’ Money + Video

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the development prospects of the next decade depend on whether we can keep Hungarians’ money in Hungary, or whether it will be taken to Brussels and then, in line with the Zelensky plan, sent on to Ukraine,” he added.

As long as there is a pro-nation government and strong popular support behind us, we will be able to block this plan and ensure that the money Hungarians have worked for — the resources they have generated — remain in Hungary and are used for Hungary’s benefit. Fidesz is the safe choice,

PM Orban concluded.