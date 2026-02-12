Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely a Kormányinfón: új szakaszba léptek az ukrán fenyegetések + videó

PM Orban Warns: Brussels Has a Zelensky Plan Ready — We Must Protect Hungarians’ Money + Video

“It’s been a packed day — and the hard part is just beginning,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media as he headed to Brussels, where he spoke about a newly revealed five-point “Zelensky plan” designed to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The prime minister said the key question in the years ahead will be whether Hungary can keep Hungarians’ money at home, or whether EU funds will be redirected to Ukraine through Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 12. 11:09
“It’s been a packed day — and the hard part is yet to come,” PM Orban wrote in his post, sharing a video on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

“Mr. Prime Minister, are you taking any freeloaders?” a young woman from TikTok asked at the start of the clip.
“If they don’t kick in the side of the car, I’ll take them. Are you coming to Brussels too?” Orban replied, before recounting his day.

I spoke with Council President Costa, then we plunged straight into a cabinet meeting, met with the Chinese foreign minister, and now we’re setting off — next stop, Brussels. The most important development is that a Zelensky plan has come to light in Brussels — a five-point plan outlining how to implement the EU-Ukraine agreement so that Ukraine can enter the European Union as early as next year,

he explained.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the development prospects of the next decade depend on whether we can keep Hungarians’ money in Hungary, or whether it will be taken to Brussels and then, in line with the Zelensky plan, sent on to Ukraine,” he added.

As long as there is a pro-nation government and strong popular support behind us, we will be able to block this plan and ensure that the money Hungarians have worked for — the resources they have generated — remain in Hungary and are used for Hungary’s benefit. Fidesz is the safe choice,

PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

