PM Orban Sets Off on Key Mission

"In the current geopolitical environment, strengthening our single market is, more than ever, an urgent strategic imperative," Costa stated.

In a separate recent post, Orbán emphasized that Hungary’s strategic partnership with China could play a decisive role in the country’s economic performance over the next two to three years. The prime minister noted that while Europe’s competitiveness is declining and several countries are scaling back their ties with Beijing, Hungary is pursuing a diversified strategy and steadily expanding its economic cooperation with China.

He highlighted that a significant share of Chinese foreign direct investment entering the European Union is flowing to Hungary, particularly in modern industries, with several major projects already in the implementation phase.