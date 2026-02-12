Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely a Kormányinfón: új szakaszba léptek az ukrán fenyegetések + videó

BrüsszelOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban Sets Off on Key Mission

“We’re off to Brussels,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page as he departed for an informal meeting of European Union leaders. The gathering was convened by European Council President Antonio Costa. On the agenda: reinforcing the single market, curbing economic vulnerabilities, and enhancing Europe’s global competitiveness amid shifting geopolitical realities. Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta are also expected to attend the talks.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 12. 10:00
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“A job to do in Brussels. We’re on our way!” PM Orban posted.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)

Antonio Costa invited EU leaders to the February 12 informal retreat to discuss how to strengthen the single market, reduce economic dependencies, and improve the EU’s competitiveness in a new geo-economic environment.

According to the European Council’s website, the discussions—held at Alden Biesen Castle—will include contributions from former Italian Prime Ministers Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta, who are set to share their perspectives on Europe’s competitiveness.

"In the current geopolitical environment, strengthening our single market is, more than ever, an urgent strategic imperative," Costa stated.

In a separate recent post, Orbán emphasized that Hungary’s strategic partnership with China could play a decisive role in the country’s economic performance over the next two to three years. The prime minister noted that while Europe’s competitiveness is declining and several countries are scaling back their ties with Beijing, Hungary is pursuing a diversified strategy and steadily expanding its economic cooperation with China.

He highlighted that a significant share of Chinese foreign direct investment entering the European Union is flowing to Hungary, particularly in modern industries, with several major projects already in the implementation phase.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyar péter

Aranyhalak 2.0

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Na, akkor az idióta barom rájött – vagy szóltak neki? –, hogy ez az állatkerti sztori erősen sánta.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu