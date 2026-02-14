Rendkívüli

Balazs Orban: This Year’s Election Is a Matter of Life and Death

Within the European Union and across the entire Western world, the Hungarian election is the most important vote of the year—a matter of life and death, according to Balazs Orban, the political director of the prime minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 14. 13:42
Speaking at an event marking the 7th anniversary of the Association of Hungarian Youth Without Borders (HMFE), Balazs Orban highlighted that within the European Union—and across the entire Western world—the Hungarian election is the most important vote of the year, a matter of life and death. The politician said Hungarian voters will face a clear choice between two competing visions: the plan of the “pro-war Brussels elite” and the plan of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “Both political sides have a plan, and the election will decide which one prevails,” he said.

According to Orban, 

one plan belongs to the pro-war elite in Brussels, which seeks to reorganize Europe into a war-driven economic and political bloc and to integrate Ukraine into the European Union. “In itself, that represents such a massive and complex set of problems that it would consume every last euro of the next generation’s money,” 

he stressed.

He argued that within a few decades, European nations—both Western and Eastern—would be drained by this course, leaving a technocratic elite to govern the region.

The other plan is Viktor Orban’s plan, which is about hacking this entire system and derailing it,

Balazs Orban said. He summarized the goals as follows: “End the war, keep Ukraine out of the EU, sweep out the pro-war political elite, and regain control over our own destiny—not only Hungarians, but the other nations of Europe as well. Let us grow stronger and choose our own future.”

Barna Pal Zsigmond, parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs, also addressed the upcoming 2026 parliamentary election. He said,

we are engaged in a struggle where we are the favorites, but we must do everything necessary to fight and win this battle.

“We must preserve what is ours and settle accounts with those forces that seek to sow division between Hungarians,” he said.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, Political Director to the Hungarian Prime Minister (Source: Facebook)


