After dismissing the Hungarian government’s objections to Western leaders potentially sending European troops to Ukraine as mere “fearmongering,” Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi—Tisza Party defense expert—has now gone even further, openly asserting that there is no war threat facing Hungary at all, according to an article by Ellenpont.

The outlet quotes the Tisza politician as saying:

The war has no relevance whatsoever. I usually say that for a war to exist, you need two sides: one that attacks and one that is attacked. Does Hungary want to attack anyone? I’m not saying that. It’s not in the National Security Strategy—there is no enemy. Why would we attack anyone? Right? Does anyone want to attack us? There’s no talk of that anywhere. So what war are we even talking about?

According to Ruszin-Szendi, then, there is effectively no war, and it is entirely unnecessary for the government to warn about the risks of escalation. This position, however, places the Tisza politician—known for ending his NATO speeches with the slogan “Slava Ukraini!”—in open contradiction with himself. Just days earlier, he was enthusiastically praising the successes of the war conference in Paris.

The Tisza Party Thinks War Is Good—But That Must Be Concealed

The Paris agreement lauded by Ruszin-Szendi involved decisions by French, British, and German leaders to deploy armed forces and establish military command centers in Ukraine. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned that with this move, Europe’s two nuclear powers decided to back Ukraine not only with weapons, but with troops—risking the spread of war across the entire continent.

Following Ruszin-Szendi’s video, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also spoke openly about sending troops to the war zone. Ellenpont adds that, in his own way, Ruszin-Szendi has joined this war preparation himself—having previously argued that Hungarian youth should be conscripted if trouble arises, since, in his view, conscription was never abolished, only suspended.