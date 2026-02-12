KínaBelgrádSzijjártó Péter
magyar

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Benefits Tremendously from Cooperation with China + Video

Hungary has gained significant benefits from its cooperation with China, a fact underscored by last year marking the third consecutive year in which the largest volume of foreign investment in Hungary came from China. In addition, freight traffic on the Budapest–Belgrade railway line will begin on February 27, followed by passenger service starting March 14, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced Wednesday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 12. 13:15
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
According to a statement from Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Szijjarto spoke after receiving his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. He noted that a new world order is taking shape in which China plays an increasingly important role, elevating the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new significance.

Szijjártó Péter közölte, hogy a tavalyi évben újra Magyarország volt a kínai vállalatok első számú beruházási célpontja
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary was once again the top European investment destination for Chinese companies last year (Source: Facebook)

 

Hungary has benefited greatly from its cooperation with China. 2025 marked the third consecutive year in which the largest share of foreign investment in Hungary came from China. These investments have consistently contributed to the modernization and strengthening of the Hungarian economy at a time when the world continues to stumble from crisis to crisis,

he said.

“Last year, Hungary was again the number one investment destination for Chinese companies. It is good news that this year both BYD and CATL will begin production, contributing to Hungary becoming Europe’s leader in the new electric vehicle industry,” he continued.

He also pointed out that China is contributing to the development of regional connectivity in Central Europe, as demonstrated by the launch of freight service on the Budapest–Belgrade railway line on February 27, with passenger service to follow on March 14.

He recalled that express trains will run every two hours between the Hungarian and Serbian capitals at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, with two daily connections linking Belgrade to Vienna via Budapest. He further highlighted an agreement under which the current 42 weekly flights between Budapest and major Chinese cities will increase to 77—35 passenger flights and 42 cargo flights.

Peter Szijjarto added that he and Wang Yi also reviewed the security situation in Europe and around the world. In that context, he underscored that Hungary is proud to join China as a member of the Friends of Peace group in the United Nations.

We are grateful to the Chinese government for its peace efforts and for standing on the side of peace in Ukraine,

 he said. “I informed the minister that, unfortunately, European leaders are continuously undermining peace efforts. In recent days, a five-point Zelensky plan has come to light, clearly demonstrating a coalition between Brussels and Kyiv, under which Europe intends to continue delivering weapons to Ukraine, continue sending money to Ukraine, and continue pushing for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union,” he stated. 

“I informed the minister that Hungary’s sovereign, pro-nation government opposes all of this. We Hungarians stand for peace. Both the continuation of the war and Ukraine’s EU membership run directly counter to our national interests,” he added.

 

Finally, FM Szijjarto welcomed the continued dialogue between the United States and China, emphasizing that stable relations between the two powers are of paramount importance to Hungary from both a security and economic standpoint, as they represent Hungary’s two most important non-European investment, economic, and trade partners.

Once again, I thank the minister for his distinguished friendship. And I thank him for choosing Hungary as his first European destination of the year,

Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Kránitz Péter Pál
idezojelekJD Vance

Vance rárúgta az ajtót a Kaukázusra

Kránitz Péter Pál avatarja

Washington most nem demokráciákat épít, hanem közös érdekeken alapuló együttműködési rendszereket.

