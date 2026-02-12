FM Szijjarto: Hungary Benefits Tremendously from Cooperation with China + Video

“Last year, Hungary was again the number one investment destination for Chinese companies. It is good news that this year both BYD and CATL will begin production, contributing to Hungary becoming Europe’s leader in the new electric vehicle industry,” he continued.

He also pointed out that China is contributing to the development of regional connectivity in Central Europe, as demonstrated by the launch of freight service on the Budapest–Belgrade railway line on February 27, with passenger service to follow on March 14.

He recalled that express trains will run every two hours between the Hungarian and Serbian capitals at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, with two daily connections linking Belgrade to Vienna via Budapest. He further highlighted an agreement under which the current 42 weekly flights between Budapest and major Chinese cities will increase to 77—35 passenger flights and 42 cargo flights.

Peter Szijjarto added that he and Wang Yi also reviewed the security situation in Europe and around the world. In that context, he underscored that Hungary is proud to join China as a member of the Friends of Peace group in the United Nations.

We are grateful to the Chinese government for its peace efforts and for standing on the side of peace in Ukraine,

he said. “I informed the minister that, unfortunately, European leaders are continuously undermining peace efforts. In recent days, a five-point Zelensky plan has come to light, clearly demonstrating a coalition between Brussels and Kyiv, under which Europe intends to continue delivering weapons to Ukraine, continue sending money to Ukraine, and continue pushing for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union,” he stated.