Orbán Viktor: Soha többé háborút! – kövesse nálunk élőben a szombathelyi DPK-nagygyűlést

Hungary FM: Brussels Wants the Money to Satisfy Ukrainian Demands

The minister says Ukraine’s foreign minister has gone too far.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 07. 11:28
“We never pursue development projects with the aim of lowering the quality of life in the affected regions. If too many investments arrive without the necessary infrastructure keeping pace, it creates tension,” Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Szoljon.hu, speaking about development opportunities in the Karcag area. Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade also addressed the region’s economic prospects, the significance of the upcoming elections, and Hungarian–Ukrainian relations.

Budapest, 2026. február 6. Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter a Neocore Games Development Kft. kutatás-fejlesztési beruházásának bejelentésén a Külgazdasági és Külügyminisztériumban 2026. február 6-án. A hazai videojáték-fejlesztő cég 4,5 milliárd forintos projektjét a kormány 1,5 milliárd forinttal támogatja, így segítve több új, magas hozzáadott értékű munkahely létrejöttét a fővárosban. MTI/Bodnár Boglárka
Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar

Regarding investments in the region, the minister explained that key corporate considerations include the availability and quality of the local workforce and infrastructure. The construction of the M4 motorway has effectively brought Karcag within close reach of Budapest, increasing the area’s appeal. Due to local traditions, the food industry and related sectors offer the most promising development opportunities, but manufacturing and automotive supply chains are also potential avenues, given the availability of appropriate vocational education in the area.

We are currently in talks with several investors for whom the Nagykunsag region represents a potential area for development,

he emphasized.

How Utility Price Cuts Can Be Protected

Szijjarto said it is worth looking at the developments realized in Karcag to understand why alignment between parliamentary representation and the government is so important. “It is always beneficial when the government and the local representative work together, as this offers development opportunities for local communities,” he noted.

On defending Hungary’s utility price cuts, the foreign minister said it is a daily struggle, as Brussels wants Hungary to abolish the policy.

They need the money to satisfy Ukrainian demands—currently €1.5 trillion. We, however, have made it clear that we will not send Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine,

Szijjarto stressed.

He underlined that among the government’s key achievements are low taxes and reduced utility costs, and that these will be protected. However, he added, this requires winning the election, since their opponents are fielding experts who openly argue for scrapping utility price cuts.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Has Gone Too Far

“The Ukrainians know that their EU accession depends on who wins the Hungarian election—just as it depends on whether Hungary can be dragged into the war and whether Hungarian money can be sent to Ukraine,” Szijjarto warned. He added that this is why 

Ukraine is seeking to influence the outcome by every means possible in favor of the Tisza Party.

He also pointed out that Ukraine’s foreign minister referred to the Hungarian prime minister as a Nazi, and said this crossed a red line.

The full interview can be read on Szoljon.hu.


Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

