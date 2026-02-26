Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Government Rejects German Interference In Election Campaign

The Hungarian government rejects the most blatant German attacks and attempts at interference in the country’s election campaign to date, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday in Kiskőrös, responding to a recent statement by his German counterpart.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 26. 15:04
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
FM Szijjarto made his remarks during a press briefing ahead of a local town hall meeting. He was responding to comments by Johann Wadephul, who claimed that by blocking EU sanctions, “Hungary is betraying its own fight for freedom and trampling on its own heritage.” The Hungarian foreign minister noted that in recent days, the German official had become unusually active in attacking Hungary. “I think it’s a bit much when a German lectures Hungary and the Hungarian people about historical legacy,” Mr. Szijjarto stated.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: MTI/KKM)

We reject this, just as we reject any attempt to interfere in the Hungarian election campaign. I also suggest that the German government adhere to the same principle going forward,

 – he added. He went on to argue that Berlin’s recent attacks on the Hungarian government have been “harsher and more open than ever,” because “we simply will not allow the Ukrainians to mess with us.”

Szijjarto underlined that there is no technical or physical obstacle preventing oil from flowing again through the Baratsag pipeline; the issue is purely “political blackmail” by Ukraine

The same actors blocking oil shipments on the Druzhba pipeline are the ones who blew up Nord Stream, and while we understand that the Germans tolerate state-backed attacks threatening their energy security, we will not.

 – he said. “We will not allow anyone to play with our energy security. That is why we continue to maintain our position: we will not support any decision in Brussels that is important or favorable to Ukraine as long as the Ukrainians continue to block oil deliveries on the Baratsag pipeline,” FM Szijjarto added.

The minister concluded by stressing that, ahead of Hungary’s elections, a Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis had formed, openly aiming to bring about a government change in the country. “They want a Budapest government that obeys Brussels, is pro-Ukraine, consents to dragging Hungary into the war, sends Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine, and brings Ukraine into the European Union,” he summarized.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

