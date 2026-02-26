Hungary FM: Government Rejects German Interference In Election Campaign

FM Szijjarto made his remarks during a press briefing ahead of a local town hall meeting. He was responding to comments by Johann Wadephul, who claimed that by blocking EU sanctions, “Hungary is betraying its own fight for freedom and trampling on its own heritage.” The Hungarian foreign minister noted that in recent days, the German official had become unusually active in attacking Hungary. “I think it’s a bit much when a German lectures Hungary and the Hungarian people about historical legacy,” Mr. Szijjarto stated.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: MTI/KKM)

We reject this, just as we reject any attempt to interfere in the Hungarian election campaign. I also suggest that the German government adhere to the same principle going forward,

– he added. He went on to argue that Berlin’s recent attacks on the Hungarian government have been “harsher and more open than ever,” because “we simply will not allow the Ukrainians to mess with us.”