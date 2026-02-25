Rendkívüli

Brussels Wants to Drag Hungary into War Madness

The Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office criticized the war plans of Brussels leaders. Balazs Hidveghi explained how EU politicians have once again reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, while peace efforts are being swept aside. Brussels and Kyiv are doing everything they can to help Peter Magyar come to power in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 16:19
Yesterday Brussels leaders traveled to Ukraine and, on the fourth anniversary of the war, once again agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue the war, Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, recalled on his social media page. As previously reported, the European Parliament adopted a new resolution, stating that Ukraine enjoys priority

Brussels leaders once again reached an agreement with Zelensky on the fourth anniversary of the war, Balazs Hidveghi said (Photo: MTI).

For as long as it is needed,

said Ursula von der Leyen. The State Secretary criticized pro-war Western leaders for undermining the 2022 Istanbul peace efforts and the peace negotiations launched by Donald Trump. They are not concerned about the tens of thousands of people killed and wounded each month. Instead, they dream of sending European soldiers to the front line and defeating Russia in Ukraine.

They want to drag Hungary into this astonishing war madness. Brussels and Kyiv want to remove Viktor Orban because Hungary says no to the war policy. That is why Brussels' pro-war leaders and Peter Magyar concluded a pact in Munich,

he emphasized. He continued by saying that Brussels and Kyiv are doing everything to help Peter Magyar to come to power, and in return he would drag Hungary into the war, approve financial aid to Ukraine, and cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy. This is why the Tisza Party sides with Ukraine against the Hungarian people in the energy dispute between Hungary and Ukraine.

Hungary must stay out of this madness! We will preserve Hungary’s security, and if it depends on the national side, we will stay out of the war. In the April election, Fidesz is the safe choice!

Balazs Hidveghi concluded his post.

