Yesterday Brussels leaders traveled to Ukraine and, on the fourth anniversary of the war, once again agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue the war, Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, recalled on his social media page. As previously reported, the European Parliament adopted a new resolution, stating that Ukraine enjoys priority.

For as long as it is needed,

said Ursula von der Leyen. The State Secretary criticized pro-war Western leaders for undermining the 2022 Istanbul peace efforts and the peace negotiations launched by Donald Trump. They are not concerned about the tens of thousands of people killed and wounded each month. Instead, they dream of sending European soldiers to the front line and defeating Russia in Ukraine.