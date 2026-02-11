Hungary FM: Hungary Is in Far Better Position Than Brussels

Speaking at the Budapest Global Dialogue conference, Szijjarto said the crises of the past fifteen years—from the global financial collapse to mass illegal migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine—have given rise to a new world order in which nothing will be the same as before.

He underlined that what these crises had in common was Brussels’ inability to provide effective responses. As a result, the European Union has grown weaker, increasingly irrelevant, and isolated, while Hungary has consistently emerged from these challenges in a stronger position. Addressing the war in Ukraine in particular, Szijjártó said the EU had once again committed serious mistakes, with every step it took serving only to further escalate tensions.

He also argued that Brussels is actively undermining the peace efforts of the U.S. president, noting that it was recently stated verbatim at a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council that the bloc “is not prepared for peace.”

Europe is gripped by total frustration as a result of its isolation. And as a consequence, European leaders are treating the war in Ukraine as if it were our war—when it is not. Russia has not attacked a single EU member state. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine,

he said.

Ukraine is fighting for itself, not for us, and therefore we owe it nothing. We firmly oppose spending Hungarian taxpayers’ money on a war that has nothing to do with us,

he added.

Szijjarto condemned the fact that the EU has by now isolated itself from the most important players in global politics, including the United States, China, and Russia. By contrast, he said, Hungary’s standing has risen significantly thanks to a foreign policy strategy pursued successfully for sixteen years.

Our strategic goal was to ensure that the world’s four major power centers all have a stake in Hungary’s success—and we have achieved that. The Hungarian prime minister is the only European leader who can simultaneously hold talks with the American, Russian, Chinese, and Turkish presidents. No other European politician is capable of that today. Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains a personal friendship with the U.S. president while also conducting talks based on mutual respect with the Russian, Chinese, and Turkish leaders,

he pointed out.