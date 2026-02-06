békeDonald TrumpSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: If It Were Up to Trump, Peace Would Already Prevail

If the decision were left solely to the United States, the war in Ukraine would already be over, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. According to the Hungarian foreign minister, recent agreements launched with U.S. mediation clearly point in the direction of peace.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 06. 14:07
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

If it were up to U.S. President Donald Trump alone, peace would already have been achieved in Ukraine—a fact underscored by the latest agreements aimed squarely at ending the war, Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign affairs and trade minister, said Thursday.

Szijjártó Péter a béke elérése érdekében tett amerikai erőfeszítéseket méltatta
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto praised American efforts to bring about peace (Photo: AFP)

According to the statement put out by the ministry, Szijjarto praised American efforts to bring about peace, reacting to news of a Russian–Ukrainian prisoner exchange agreement and the restart of U.S.–Russian military consultations. The minister also noted that if it solely the U.S. administration and Donald Trump were calling the shots, there would already be peace in Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Brussels and Western European actors are undermining peace efforts, but two positive developments took place today. With American mediation and assistance, an agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine on a prisoner exchange. Hundreds of people will be able to return home to their families and loved ones. That is good news,

 he stated.

He added that another “fantastic” development was the decision by the United States and Russia to restore high-level military dialogue. Szijjarto stressed that in Central Europe it is clear that when Americans and Russians maintain good relations, the region itself is safer.

And if the United States and Russia restart military dialogue, that means global security is in a better position than before,” he said. “This is an excellent step by both the Russians and the Americans, and we welcome it. It once again clearly shows that if it had been up to the Americans alone, peace would already exist in Ukraine—or more precisely, if it had been up to Donald Trump and his U.S. administration, there would already be peace in Ukraine.

Hungary's foreign minister also called on European leaders and Brussels not to obstruct peace initiatives or undermine the restoration of Russian–American military dialogue.

Alongside the Russian–Ukrainian prisoner exchange, the United States and Russia on Thursday agreed to resume high-level military contacts that had been suspended following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP).

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekukrajna

A szolgálatok támadása veszélyes a nemzetbiztonságra

Horváth József avatarja

Nagyon aggasztó az, ahogy az ukránok igyekeznek behálózni a legnagyobb magyarországi ellenzéki formációt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu