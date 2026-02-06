Hungary FM: If It Were Up to Trump, Peace Would Already Prevail

According to the statement put out by the ministry, Szijjarto praised American efforts to bring about peace, reacting to news of a Russian–Ukrainian prisoner exchange agreement and the restart of U.S.–Russian military consultations. The minister also noted that if it solely the U.S. administration and Donald Trump were calling the shots, there would already be peace in Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Brussels and Western European actors are undermining peace efforts, but two positive developments took place today. With American mediation and assistance, an agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine on a prisoner exchange. Hundreds of people will be able to return home to their families and loved ones. That is good news,

he stated.

He added that another “fantastic” development was the decision by the United States and Russia to restore high-level military dialogue. Szijjarto stressed that in Central Europe it is clear that when Americans and Russians maintain good relations, the region itself is safer.