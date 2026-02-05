Hungary FM: This Is Where Brussels’ Irresponsible Policies Lead

We Hungarians have gone against Brussels: we built a border fence and blocked the mandatory migrant resettlement quotas. That is why Hungary remains a migrant-free country,

the foreign minister continued.

But Brussels refuses to give up. They keep feeding the business model of human smuggling networks and encourage those seeking a better life to pay smugglers and risk their lives, amounting to as many migrants as possible being brought into Europe,

he added.

Szijjarto emphasized that “the more people they bring in, the greater the pressure they put on us to take them in.”

“This Brussels-driven migration policy leads only to tragedy. The threat of terrorism is rising in Western Europe, in many places people could no longer celebrate Christmas normally, and now yet again migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean,” he warned.

He also pointed out that

the Tisza Party has repeatedly voted in favor of Brussels’ migration policies in the European Parliament. It is easy to imagine what would happen to Hungary if they were in government,

he noted.

“We say no to Brussels, and Hungarians can rest assured that as long as we are in power, Hungary will remain a migrant-free country,” the minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)