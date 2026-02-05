“The migration policy coming out of Brussels leads only to tragedy, as clearly demonstrated by the latest shipwreck in Greece. The Hungarian government is taking the opposite path, and as a result our country will continue to remain migrant-free,” Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, posted on Facebook Wednesday.
Hungary FM: This Is Where Brussels’ Irresponsible Policies Lead
According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the latest deadly maritime accident off the coast of Greece is further proof of where Brussels’ migration policy leads. He stressed that, in contrast, the Hungarian government continues to reject illegal immigration and remains firmly committed to keeping Hungary migrant-free.
Szijjarto was reacting to reports that at least fifteen people lost their lives the previous day near the Greek coast when a speedboat carrying migrants collided with a coast guard vessel.
“How many more people must die because of Brussels’ migration policy?” he asked. “For ten years, Brussels’ pro-migration agenda has continuously encouraged people outside Europe to come to the continent illegally. The consequences are plain to see in Western Europe. Anyone who visits major Western European cities today can see them firsthand,” he said.
We Hungarians have gone against Brussels: we built a border fence and blocked the mandatory migrant resettlement quotas. That is why Hungary remains a migrant-free country,
the foreign minister continued.
But Brussels refuses to give up. They keep feeding the business model of human smuggling networks and encourage those seeking a better life to pay smugglers and risk their lives, amounting to as many migrants as possible being brought into Europe,
he added.
Szijjarto emphasized that “the more people they bring in, the greater the pressure they put on us to take them in.”
“This Brussels-driven migration policy leads only to tragedy. The threat of terrorism is rising in Western Europe, in many places people could no longer celebrate Christmas normally, and now yet again migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean,” he warned.
He also pointed out that
the Tisza Party has repeatedly voted in favor of Brussels’ migration policies in the European Parliament. It is easy to imagine what would happen to Hungary if they were in government,
he noted.
“We say no to Brussels, and Hungarians can rest assured that as long as we are in power, Hungary will remain a migrant-free country,” the minister concluded.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
