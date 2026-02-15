Hungary FM: Voters Know What to Expect From Us + Video

In the wide-ranging conversation — which also touched on Hungary’s electoral system, policy development, and opposition criticism — Peter Szijjarto rejected the claim that it would be unjust to scrutinize an opposition party’s program. The minister emphasized that voters know exactly what they can expect from Fidesz. “We will continue what we have been doing,” he said, pointing to tax cuts, one of the most generous family support systems in the OECD, the preservation of regulated utility price cuts, and an investment-driven economic policy.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

According to Szijjarto, while leaders of the Tisza Party claim they have not made every detail of their program public, there nevertheless exists a several-hundred-page policy document linked to the party that outlines concrete objectives. He argued that when experts present proposals at party events in front of the party’s logo, voters are justified in assuming that those ideas reflect the Tisza Party’s official direction.