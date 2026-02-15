International Media Erupts Following Viktor Orban’s State of the Nation Address

Another major U.S. daily, The Washington Post, chose as its headline one of the speech’s most striking lines:

the European Union—not Russia—poses the greatest threat to Hungary.

PM Orban’s remarks also drew attention in Indonesia, where Ipot News identified his pledge to confront pseudo-civil organizations as a central theme of the address. The outlet also cited his statement that the “Brussels machinery of oppression” continues to operate within Hungary.

Germany’s Die Welt quoted Viktor Orban’s comments regarding the Tisza Party, in which he described it as a creation of Brussels and suggested that German political actors understand the need for a compliant Hungarian partner.

PM Orban: Europe Is Not Part of the World's Transformation

Meanwhile, Euronews opened its coverage by noting Orban’s assertion that, for the first time since the invention of the steam engine, Europe is not actively participating in the transformation of the global order. However, the prime minister expressed confidence that Hungary has a chance to emerge from this period stronger.